Keystone Appoints AI Transformation Expert Jen Stave as Partner and Global Strategic Advisory Practice Leader

Stave Will Lead AI Navigator, Keystone's Offering that Turns AI Ambition into Scalable Impact Across the Enterprise

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, the leading global technology advisory firm to the world's largest and most critical technology and science-based platforms and ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Jen Stave, Ph.D., as Partner and Global Strategic Advisory Practice Leader. Stave will lead AI Navigator, Keystone's offering designed to help organizations translate AI ambition into scalable enterprise transformation.

Stave will work closely with Keystone's co-founder Marco Iansiti, whose pioneering works – The Keystone Advantage and Competing in the Age of AI – helped define rigorous, technology-forward approaches to Strategy and to AI Transformation. Built on that foundation, and drawing on Keystone's unique expert field and decades of capability across AI and digital technology, economics, and business strategy, Stave's appointment deepens the Strategic Advisory practice's capacity and expertise.

A renowned scholar of data science, Stave joins Keystone from Harvard Business School, where she served as the inaugural Director of Harvard Business School's AI Institute. In this role, she was responsible for building and leading Harvard's primary platform for examining the impact of generative AI on business models. Under her leadership, the institute supported dozens of global enterprises in reorienting their operations in the face of digital disruption. Prior to Harvard, Stave served as a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo, where she led the implementation of AI and machine learning strategy and data science capabilities across the business. Her expertise encompasses building and scaling enterprise-wide analytics to machine learning programs, transforming operations, risk management, and customer experience.

"Jen has spent her career at the nexus of academic rigor and practical execution, and she is one of the most respected voices in AI transformation," said Keystone CEO Jeff Marowits. "She has done the hard work of understanding not just what AI can do, but what it takes for an organization to fully harness it, making her uniquely qualified to lead AI Navigator. Her appointment signifies Keystone's ongoing commitment to leading enterprises through the AI revolution."

AI Navigator is Keystone's dedicated offering for organizations traversing the divide between AI ambition and scalable transformation. Drawing on Keystone's unique triad of advanced technology expertise, applied economics, and business strategy, AI Navigator activates and enables global C-Suite leaders to drive AI impact and value across the enterprise. AI Navigator addresses the persistent disconnect between AI excitement and pervasive AI-first execution, managing the process of AI adoption to build the organizational capabilities, governance structures, and technical infrastructure to drive innovation at scale and maximize the value of AI investment.

"Keystone has created something that is genuinely novel: a firm that understands not just technology, but also the organizational and strategic conditions that determine the delivery of value through AI," said Stave. "AI Navigator reflects that deep understanding. Most organizations aren't struggling to identify opportunities presented by the proliferation of AI, they're struggling to execute them at scale. This is the problem that AI Navigator is built to solve, and it is the work I have spent my career preparing for."

Stave's expert perspectives on the future of work and AI have been featured in Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Economist. She holds multiple U.S. patents relating to machine learning applications in risk management and consumer communication analytics, serves as an Advisory Board Member to The AI Lab, and has served on the Steering Committee for the UN's AI for Good program. She holds a Ph.D. in Political Science with a focus on statistics from American University.

About Keystone

Keystone is a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems. The firm advises organizations on the strategic, regulatory, and competitive implications of transformative technologies, including AI and digital platforms. By combining advanced technology, strategic consulting, and applied econometrics, Keystone delivers innovative solutions to organizations across the technology, business, legal, and government sectors. Founded in 2003, Keystone operates globally with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, London, Dubai, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit keystone.com.

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