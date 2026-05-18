KFC® Brings Back Popular Fried Pickles* and Introduces New 5 for $5 Tenders** Deal

Also new to the lineup for a limited time: a refreshing KFC Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade*, made for the season

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget Dads and Grads, KFC has pickles and pears. Back by popular demand, KFC's bringing back their fan favorite fried pickles. The fried chicken brand is serving up a fresh menu lineup led by the return of its popular fried pickles, including new digital-exclusive snack combinations built around the fan-favorite snackable pairings and an iconic new drink to wash it all down, the KFC Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade.

KFC Snack Box: Nuggets + Fried Pickles

"The pickle craze is here to stay," said Melissa Cash, CMO, KFC U.S. "The response to our fried pickles last summer proved that demand is still strong. We're building on that momentum by bringing them back to our menu. This time, fans can pair their fried pickles with our bold new sauces and a refreshing lemonade. It's a craveable lineup of savory, spicy and cool flavors, all built around that signature crunch they can't get enough of."

Fried pickles are available at KFCs nationwide in an eight-piece order served golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce—with new options including the recently debuted, flavor-forward Jalapeño Ranch and Honey Chili Crisp sauces.

To complement the lineup's savory flavors, the brand is also introducing a new limited-time Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade. Blending the brand's Signature Lemonade with the sweet flavor of prickly pear cactus, the vibrant, refreshing sip pairs perfectly with the crispy, tangy bite of fried pickles.

The fried chicken brand is also introducing two new digital-exclusive snack box combinations built around the fan favorite:

Nuggets + Fried Pickles: Five golden brown chicken nuggets paired with eight fried pickles and your choice of sauce.***

Five golden brown chicken nuggets paired with eight fried pickles and your choice of sauce.*** Fries + Fried Pickles: A side of fries paired with eight fried pickles and your choice of sauce.***

Just in time for basketball's biggest moments of the season, KFC is also launching a limited-time offer for Rewards Members entirely designed for dunking. Featuring five tenders and two dipping sauces for just $5****, the new deal is an easy game-day order for solo watch parties and dipping throughout the action. Fans can also score the new $5 Chicken Variety Box*****, which includes two pieces of chicken, five nuggets, a dipping sauce, and a drink, for another craveable game day option.

Whether fans are looking for a quick snack break, a game-day deal or a refreshing spring sip, KFC's latest wallet-friendly offerings deliver more ways to mix, match and dip into something delicious.

* Prices and participation may vary.

** Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account with purchase of 5pc tenders (before taxes, tips & fees). Must redeem offer prior to checkout. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per account.

*** Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores. No substitutions.

**** Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account with purchase of 5pc tenders (before taxes, tips & fees). Must redeem offer prior to checkout. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per account.

***** Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account (before taxes, tips & fees). Offer includes 2pc dark meat chicken on the bone, 5pc nuggets, med. drink and 1 sauce. Must add eligible item to cart and redeem offer before completing order. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 4 redemptions per offer.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. Media

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken