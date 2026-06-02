Supergirl Summer Takes Off at KFC® with New Supergirl Ultimate Meal, Character-Inspired Sauce Showdowns and Must-Have Limited-Edition Collectibles

"KFC and Supergirl both show up bold, fearless and a little extra—so this partnership was built to break through," said Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. "We're turning the summer blockbuster ritual into a full fried chicken experience. Whether you're Team Supergirl, Team Lobo or just here for the tenders, box meal meets the box office this summer in the most finger lickin' good way."

"Supergirl is a true cinematic adventure that will take audiences across the all-new DC Studios Universe, and we are excited to partner with KFC to bring fans along for this wild ride," said Dana Nussbaum, Co-Head, Global Motion Picture Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures. "From their inspired menu creations to the must-have Krypto collectible bucket, KFC is delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that lets fans engage with the Supergirl galaxy in a way only they can!"

The Supergirl Ultimate Meal includes a choice of three Original Recipe® Tenders or eight Nuggets, all three new Supergirl-inspired sauces, a biscuit, one side of choice, a 21 oz. Kryptonian Kooler and one Supergirl blind bag collectible** (while supplies last)–because every hero needs something to bring home. Fans can collect all five designs: two Supergirl collectibles, Lobo, Ruthye and Krypto. Since the collectibles are blind-bagged, finding your favorite hero, antihero or very good dog is part of the mission.

The new Kryptonian Kooler* is an electric-blue blend of Starry®, Blue Raspberry Syrup and Clear Strawberry Boba. Bright, bubbly and built for a Supergirl Summer, it's the kind of drink that looks like it came from somewhere far beyond the drive-thru.

For fans looking for a more classic KFC meal with a Supergirl Summer twist, the Supergirl Combo Meal includes a choice of three Original Recipe® Tenders or eight Nuggets, all three new Supergirl-inspired sauces, one biscuit, one side of choice and a regular fountain drink.

Choose Your Hero: Three New Supergirl-inspired Sauces & Out-Of-This-World Drink

Every Supergirl Ultimate Meal and Supergirl Combo Meal comes with three new sauces, each inspired by characters from the Supergirl universe for a deliciously saucy showdown:

Supergirl's Solar Honey Mustard: A bold, golden mustard sauce that hits with bright tang, honey-sweet balance and a sweet-heat finish inspired by the power Supergirl draws from the yellow sun.

A bold, golden mustard sauce that hits with bright tang, honey-sweet balance and a sweet-heat finish inspired by the power Supergirl draws from the yellow sun. Ruthye's Sweet Chili Revenge: A sticky, sweet-and-spicy chili garlic sauce that starts smooth and sweet, then builds to a savory garlic kick and gentle heat—because revenge is best served sweet.

A sticky, sweet-and-spicy chili garlic sauce that starts smooth and sweet, then builds to a savory garlic kick and gentle heat—because revenge is best served sweet. Lobo's Wild Ranch: A bold, savory ranch with everything from garlic, onion, herbs, sesame to poppy seed particulates—classic, creamy and just unpredictable enough for Lobo.

KFC Turns its Iconic Bucket into a Blockbuster-Ready Collectible Worth Chasing

In addition to the collectibles included in the Supergirl Ultimate Meal, starting June 10, fans can bring Krypto home…kind of. Inspired by the movie bucket culture dominating theaters and social feeds, the ultra limited-edition Krypto Collectible Bucket* gives KFC's iconic bucket a super-powered upgrade, with a collectible lid featuring Puppy Krypto, based on the beloved character fans will meet for the first time in Supergirl, and a bold, Supergirl-inspired design made to hold fried chicken, fresh-popped popcorn*** or whatever your summer movie ritual calls for.

Available for $29.99 in very limited quantities, the Krypto Collectible Bucket will be sold in participating KFC restaurants nationwide while supplies last, giving fans a blockbuster-worthy collectible they can chase before heading to theaters.

Fans of fried chicken and film alike can visit KFC.com or the KFC app for more information, see the collaboration come to life in Super Break, and see the film in theaters June 26, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

* Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

** Supergirl collectible is available with the purchase of the Supergirl Ultimate Meal. 5 collectibles in all. Available at participating restaurants, while supplies last.

*** Krypto Collectible Bucket not microwave safe.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken