KFC® Drops Their First Single, "Finger Lickin' Machine"

The track takes on a life of its own across social and streaming

PLANO, Texas, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingles had a good run. Now, KFC is doing something different.

Today, KFC is dropping a new contender for the season's hottest track, "Finger Lickin' Machine" — a real single, not just a catchy ad hook. Built to stream, replay and live on repeat, the track is designed to show up across social feeds and sound-on moments. It is rolling out across social and streaming platforms, including on Spotify.

KFC | Finger Lickin' Machine Speed Speed Finger Lickin’ Machine | Box Feasts

At its core, "Finger Lickin' Machine" taps into a familiar feeling: that moment when you open your food and realize you got more than you expected. That same energy shows up in KFC's new Box Feasts, which debuted as part of the Value Feast menu. Available for $7, $9 and $11*, Box Feasts deliver chicken on chicken, with a craveable, complete meal in every box.

Across the song and the spot, the Colonel doesn't just introduce the meal, he steps into the music. The performance is brought to life by choreography from Rich + Tone Talauega, the duo behind some of the most recognizable moments across music and pop culture, giving it the feel of something you'd stop mid-scroll for. KFC is also releasing a : 90 extended cut that plays like a music video.

Taking the drop into the real world, the Colonel is hitting the streets of Los Angeles, surprising creators with limited-edition physical copies of the single alongside Box Feasts and turning the moment into something fans can experience firsthand. LA, keep your eyes open—you never know where he might pop up next.

From social feeds to streaming platforms to IRL drops, KFC moves beyond the fast-food playbook, turning a campaign into something fans can hear, share and experience.

Finger Lickin' Machine Song Credits

Music Composition: Ryan Grieve for Hole in the Sky Music

Music House: Heavy Duty

EP: Zachary Pollakoff

Concept & Lyrics: Rich Fiset

Campaign Credits

Creative Agency: Highdive

Director: Tom Kuntz

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. $7 Box Feast includes 1 KFC Chicken Snacker, 5pc chicken nuggets, 3oz. fries, 1 sauce and med. drink. $9 KFC Box Feast includes 2 KFC Chicken Snackers, 5pc chicken nuggets, 3oz. fries, 1 sauce and med. drink. $11 Box Feast includes 1 chicken sandwich (choice of classic or spicy), 2pc tenders, 4oz. fries, 2 sauces and med. drink.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken