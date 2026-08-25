KHALIFA KUSH LAUNCHES THC BEVERAGES WITH DEBUT OF KHALIFA KUSH & ORANGE JUICE

The beverage was developed in partnership with Scofflaw Brewing and marks the brand's entry into hemp-derived THC beverages.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khalifa Kush, the premium cannabis lifestyle brand founded by multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon Wiz Khalifa, today announced the launch of Khalifa Kush THC beverages. In partnership with Scofflaw Brewing, this premium, ready-to-drink hemp-derived THC beverage was created to bring the Khalifa Kush experience into a new consumer category.

In partnership with Scofflaw Brewing, this premium, ready-to-drink hemp-derived THC beverage was created to bring the Khalifa Kush experience into a new consumer category.

The debut flavor will be Khalifa Kush & Orange Juice, a citrus-forward beverage inspired by Wiz Khalifa's iconic Kush & Orange Juice project, a cultural moment that helped define a generation of cannabis culture, and that continues to resonate with fans more than a decade later. Available in both 5mg and 10mg hemp-derived THC formulations, Khalifa Kush & Orange Juice delivers a smooth, social-ready beverage experience rooted in the quality, authenticity, and lifestyle positioning that consumers associate with Khalifa Kush. Additional flavors and varieties are slated to follow this initial launch.

"Kush & Orange Juice has always represented more than music. It represents a lifestyle, a community, and a moment that people still connect with today," said Wiz Khalifa, Founder of Khalifa Kush. "Our fans have been asking us to get into beverages for years, and we wanted to make sure we did it the right way. This is about delivering something authentic that people can enjoy together, and we're just getting started."

For more than a decade, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation as one of the most recognized and respected names in cannabis culture. Built on premium genetics, product quality, and a direct connection with consumers, the brand has expanded across multiple product categories while maintaining a distinct identity rooted in authenticity rather than celebrity endorsement alone. The move into beverages represents the next chapter in that evolution. As adult consumers increasingly seek alternative beverage formats, Khalifa Kush hemp-derived THC beverages further position the brand at the intersection of culture, lifestyle, and premium product innovation.

Khalifa Kush hemp-derived THC beverages are manufactured by Scofflaw in Atlanta, Georgia, combining premium beverage production capabilities with one of the most recognized cannabis lifestyle brands in North America. Under an exclusive U.S. licensing and commercialization agreement, Scofflaw leads product development, commercialization, distribution strategy, and beverage portfolio expansion for Khalifa Kush hemp-derived THC beverages.

"This launch reflects years of collaboration and a real commitment to protecting what makes Khalifa Kush special. Every decision, from formulation and production to commercialization, has been made with the consumer in mind. Khalifa Kush & Orange Juice delivers a premium experience that lives up to the brand and sets the foundation for long-term innovation. Distribution partners interested in bringing these beverages to market can reach out to [email protected]," said Brent Albin, Partner at Scofflaw LLC.

Khalifa Kush & Orange Juice will initially be available for purchase at drinkkhalifa.com in select U.S. states in four-packs of 12-ounce cans. The 5 mg THC variety will retail for $15, while the 10 mg THC variety will retail for $16. Pricing may vary by market, with broader retail expansion expected over time. The companies intend to continue building the Khalifa Kush hemp-derived THC beverages portfolio through disciplined product innovation, responsible market development, and strategic brand expansion where permitted by law. For distribution inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The brand delivers best-in-class cannabis products rooted in proprietary, top-tier genetics, and a quality first, no sacrifices approach. Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, top-tier genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington, as well as Germany, Israel, and Thailand, with plans to expand into additional markets in 2026 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

About Scofflaw Brewing Company

Scofflaw Brewing Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a beverage manufacturer recognized for quality production, innovation, and craft beverage expertise. Scofflaw provides premium beverage production capabilities supporting emerging and established consumer brands across multiple beverage categories.

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SOURCE Khalifa Kush