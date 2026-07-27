Khloud Lands at Costco with Its First-Ever Value Size White Cheddar Protein Popcorn

The clean protein snack brand is now available at select California Costco Locations, surpasses 30,000 retail doors

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khloud, the fast-growing functional snack brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, is making it easier than ever for shoppers to stock up on clean and craveable protein snacks as the brand makes its Costco debut with its first-ever value-size offering. Beginning today, shoppers at more than 50 Costco locations across Los Angeles and Orange County can find Khloud's fan-favorite White Cheddar Protein Popcorn in an all-new, value-sized 12oz bag - the brand's largest format yet.

For just $9.89 Costco shoppers can now enjoy a larger format 12oz bag of one of the brand's White Cheddar Protein Popcorn. The launch builds on Khloud's continued retail growth as the protein snack brand expands rapidly, bringing its clean ingredients and approachable protein to distribution across 32,000 retail doors by August 2026.

The Costco-exclusive offering marks another milestone in Khloud's rapid retail expansion as the brand tracks to surpass 32,000 retail doors by August 2026, making its lineup of Protein Popcorn and Protein Chips more accessible than ever. Priced at just $9.89, the new value-size bag gives shoppers an easy way to discover and stock up on Khloud's Protein Popcorn - ideal for families, entertaining, and everyday snacking without compromise.

"Costco has been a dream retailer for us since day one - my mom and I used to shop together once a month at Costco for all eight of us when we were little, it's one of my favorite memories," said Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Khloud. "I'm so excited that Costco shoppers will be able to stock up on Khloud on their shopping trips."

Each serving of Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn delivers a delicious, savory bite, backed by 7g of protein and made with 100% real cheddar cheese. Like the rest of Khloud's clean label lineup, Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn is made without seed oils, GMOs, or gluten, proving their mission that clean ingredients and delicious flavor can go hand in hand.

Shoppers can find the Costco-exclusive 12oz bag of Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn in the snack aisle at participating California Costco locations for a limited time. To learn more about Khloud, its full lineup of Protein Chips and Protein Popcorn, or to find a retailer near you, visit KhloudFoods.com.

About Khloud

Founded by Khloé Kardashian, Khloud aims to see snacks differently with snacks that fuel busy lifestyles with no trade-offs. Starting with Khloud Protein Popcorn and now expanding into Protein Chips, Khloud is committed to transparency, taste, and quality, creating snacks that meet the needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit khloudfoods.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Taylor Hirz, 714-943-5296, [email protected].

SOURCE Khloud