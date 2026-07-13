Khloud Celebrates the Summer of Soccer with Gotham FC

The clean protein snack brand joins forces with the NWSL's reigning champion to fuel fans at The Queens Classic

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khloud, the fast-growing functional snack brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, is bringing its no-compromise philosophy to the field through a new collaboration with reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC.

As soccer takes center stage this summer, Khloud is fueling fans throughout July, beginning with The Queens Classic Matchday Takeover on July 15. To celebrate the first-ever professional women's sporting event at Citi Field, Khloud will transform the commute to kickoff into part of the game-day experience, lining the iconic 7 train route with branded sidewalk stencils that lead fans all the way to the stadium.

Inside Citi Field, Khloud will host NYC's top creators for a 360 Khloud x Gotham FC suite experience, complete with custom Gotham FC jerseys designed by artist Mirchi by Kim - a first-of-its-kind collaboration that pairs Mirchi's streetwear artistry with NWSL fandom. Guests will suit up in limited-edition Khloud x Gotham scarves and game-day essentials, fueled by Khloud Protein Chips, Khloud Protein Popcorn and 818 Tequila as they cheer on Gotham FC and share the excitement with followers across the country. After the final whistle, Khloud will keep the celebration going by treating more than 5,000 fans to Protein Popcorn as they leave Citi Field.

"We're so proud to partner with Gotham FC, a club bringing an entire new generation of soccer fans into the fold," said Kathleen Braine, Chief Marketing Officer of Khloud. "At Khloud, we're always looking for ways to show up for our community. With everyone watching soccer this summer, there's no better occasion for Khloud popcorn and chips, and our partnership with Gotham FC allows us to tap into an incredible fan community while bringing our delicious snacks to the moment."

Beyond the field, Khloud is seeding more than 600 exclusive Summer of Soccer watch party kits in partnership with viral face patch brand Fazit, delivering to athletes, creators, and fans celebrating the NWSL and the World Cup from wherever they're watching. From the stands to the living room, Khloud is putting clean-label protein snacking at the center of how fans fuel up and celebrate the game this summer.

Khloud's full line of Protein Chips and Protein Popcorn is available in retail nationwide and on KhloudFoods.com Tickets to see Gotham FC this season are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets. For more information, visit GothamFC.com.

About Khloud

Founded by Khloé Kardashian, Khloud aims to see snacks differently with snacks that fuel busy lifestyles with no trade offs. Starting with Khloud Protein Popcorn and now expanding into Protein Chips, Khloud is committed to transparency, taste, and quality, creating snacks that meet the needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit khloudfoods.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Taylor Hirz, 714-943-5296, [email protected]

SOURCE Khloud