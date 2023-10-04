KIA AMERICA HONORS SEASON 18 WINNER OF "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane awarded an all-new, all-electric Kia EV9 SUV as part of the prize package for winning America's favorite talent show

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Kia America served as the official automotive partner of "America's Got Talent" by providing an all-new, all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 SUV as part of the prize package awarded to the Season 18 winner last week during the show's finale on NBC1. Kia is the first automotive brand to officially partner with the show. 

Expected to arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2023, the game-changing all-new all-electric Kia EV9 SUV will be the first three-row EV SUV from a mainstream brand to come to market. 

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Recipient may receive cash value from Kia in lieu of announced vehicle prize.

SOURCE Kia America

