KIA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2026 K4 COMPACT SEDAN

Dec 23, 2025

  • Pricing starts at $22,1901

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing on the 2026 K4. Kia's fourth-generation compact sedan carries over from 2025 but remains a powerhouse of available segment-above technology, including Kia's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system and Kia AI Assistant2. Available in five trims – LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo – the 2026 K4 now features optional premium amenities such as available SynTex seats and heated front seats3 (EX) and an available heated steering wheel (GT-Line) to help it continue punching above its class to deliver a well-balanced, sporty model perfect for everyday life.

Pricing – MSRP 4 (excludes $1,195 destination)

LX

$22,190

LXS

$23,290

EX

$24,390

GT-Line

$25,390

GT-Line Turbo

$28,290

Major updates for model year 2026:

  • EX, GT-Line: SynTex seats
  • EX: Heated front seats and rear folding armrest

Options:

  • GT-Line Premium Package: includes 12.3" cluster with Kia's ccNC
  • GT-Line Premium and Technology Packages: adds heated steering wheel
  • Red Interior Package now available with GT-Line Sunroof Package

Colors (Exterior & Interior)

  • LX, LXS, EX: Black (mono-tone) interior

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visiwww.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe awww.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Kia Connect subscription required. Use of the feature is subject to the Kia Connect Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. May be currently unavailable for vehicles purchased or sold in Massachusetts that are not eligible for Kia Connect. Kia does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information provided. Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.
3 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.
4 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

SOURCE Kia America

