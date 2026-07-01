KICK OFF AMERICA'S HISTORIC BIRTHDAY PARTY LIVE ON JULY 3 WITH A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/capital_concerts/9359352-en-alfonso-ribeiro-a-capitol-fourth-250th-weekend-celebration

"It is always an honor to host A CAPITOL FOURTH, America's annual birthday party at the U.S. Capitol Building and this year is extra special because we are celebrating 250 years of our great nation," said Alfonso Ribeiro. "We're bringing families together across our country for a patriotic night of incredible music and fantastic fireworks. You don't want to miss the party on July 3rd!"

The all-star line-up features performances by: legendary rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago with a special introduction from Tony Award-winner and Chicago native Joe Mantegna (CRIMINAL MINDS); multi-platinum, award-winning country music icon Trace Adkins, celebrating 30 years in music this year; Grammy Award-winning music legend Patti LaBelle, celebrating over 65 years in music; two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B icons Kool & The Gang; Grammy, ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning country star Carly Pearce; award-winning, multi-platinum selling Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium; the cast of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway smash-hit musical Just In Time starring Matthew Magnusson, Olivia Holt, and Carrie St. Louis; two-time Grammy Award-winning international soprano Angel Blue; and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

In honor of the nation's 250th birthday, A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION will feature the biggest live fireworks show ever over George Washington's Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, with a special patriotic performance by multi-platinum recording artist Loren Allred (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN).

Kicking off the historic Independence Day weekend's festivities for the nation's Semiquincentennial, A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION premieres live Friday, July 3, 2026 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on public television stations nationwide (check local listings), and is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and https://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth/ and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 3 to July 17, 2026.

"Every year, Americans look forward to watching A CAPITOL FOURTH as part of their annual Independence Day tradition, and this year they will be able to start the party one night early on July 3rd for this historic anniversary weekend with A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION," said Michael Colbert, Executive Producer.

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION will also feature:

A salute to the groundbreaking Artemis II mission and crew that inspired people across the country and the world. This segment will be introduced by Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise and will highlight America's space program's contribution to some of the most landmark events over the course of our nation's 250-year history. The tribute will feature the Artemis II crew astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen .

that inspired people across the country and the world. This segment will be introduced by Emmy Award-winner and will highlight America's space program's contribution to some of the most landmark events over the course of our nation's 250-year history. The tribute will feature the Artemis II crew astronauts: . A special performance by Trace Adkins honoring 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women and their families , and the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song "American Made," an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans.

, and the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song "American Made," an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans. A tribute to Team USA's Olympic athletes, featuring Olympians and Paralympians who competed at the Winter games, with a musical salute from the National Symphony Orchestra to America's Milano-Cortina athletes and a look ahead to the upcoming 2028 games in Los Angeles.

who competed at the Winter games, with a musical salute from the National Symphony Orchestra to America's Milano-Cortina athletes and a look ahead to the upcoming 2028 games in Los Angeles. A stirring rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition.

tradition. Rousing patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus will cap off the concert finale and dazzling fireworks display.

Also participating in the concert will be The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250TH WEEKEND CELEBRATION welcomes back The Boeing Company as exclusive corporate sponsor, and thanks this iconic American company for 20 years as the lead underwriter of the concert. A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing's U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. For over a century, Boeing has helped put America in the air and in space. As America celebrates 250 years, Boeing is proud to honor the spirit of innovation that continues to move the nation forward.

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, and the Department of the Army. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

The program is a production of Capital Concerts Inc.

Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, is owned and operated by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, the oldest national historic preservation organization in the United States. The estate is open to visitors and includes the Mansion, a museum and education center, gardens, tombs, a working farm, a functioning distillery, and a gristmill, as well as the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon. Learn more at www.mountvernon.org.

SOURCE Capital Concerts