MARY MCCORMACK TO CO-HOST THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT ON PBS, STEPPING IN FOR JOE MANTEGNA

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen and proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Mary McCormack (The Pitt, Heels) will join Gary Sinise to co-host the 37th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT on Sunday, May 24 on PBS honoring service members and paying tribute to all who have given their lives in service to our nation. McCormack steps in this year for longtime host Joe Mantegna.

Mary McCormack will co-host the 37th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT with Gary Sinise on Sunday, May 24 on PBS.

"I truly wish I could be there in person this year but due to unforeseen circumstances, I need to remain in Los Angeles. I'm looking forward to joining the millions of Americans watching this Sunday's concert on PBS and continuing to do everything I can to support this important event for years to come. The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, and its mission of remembering those we've lost, honoring those who have served, and recognizing the sacrifices made by military families is something I will always hold close to my heart."

"What makes this concert so powerful is the way it tells the larger story of service and sacrifice," said McCormack. "It reminds us of what military service asks of individuals and families, and how much gratitude we owe them. I'm honored to join as co-host of this year's broadcast. It's one of the most meaningful projects I've ever been a part of, and I wouldn't miss it for anything."

Sinise and McCormack will lead a distinguished lineup that includes Noah Wyle, Melissa Leo, and Jonathan Banks with musical performances by Alan Jackson, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Jamey Johnson, Laura Osnes and Blessing Offor with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 37th annual broadcast of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, and is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand, May 24 to June 7, 2026.

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SOURCE Capital Concerts