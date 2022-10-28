Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Global Report 2022: Featuring Pfizer, Amgen, Bayer, Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & More

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, by Therapy, by Pharmacological Class, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common form of renal cell carcinoma. When seen in the lab, the cells that make up clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma look very pale or clear. Increasing exposure to cancer risk factors offers lucrative growth outlook in the kidney cancer drugs market, over the forecast period.

According to American Cancer Society's January 2018 data findings, kidney cancer was among the 10 most common cancers in the U.S. in both men and women. Men had a higher risk of developing kidney cancer, with about 1 in 48 men and 1 in 83 among women facing lifetime risk of developing kidney cancer. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) was the most common type of kidney cancer among all types of kidney cancer. In addition, according to same source, around 9 out of 10 kidney cancers were renal cell carcinomas.



Market Dynamics



Key players are engaged in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs to fight cancer and improve immune system. For instance, in January 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a healthcare company was working on Tecentriq (atezolizumab, anti-PDL1, RG7446, MPDL3280A), an engineered monoclonal antibody, that targets the ligand PD-L1 (programmed death ligand 1) aiming to prevent cancer immune evasion, which would be used as adjuvant treatment in renal cell carcinoma treatment. Tecentriq is in phase III stage.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global kidney cancer drugs market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global kidney cancer drugs market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Genentech, Inc., Active Biotech AB, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Exelixis, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global kidney cancer drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global kidney cancer drugs market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Therapy:

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Pharmacological Class:

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Cytokines

Others (Immune checkpoint inhibitors, CTLA-4 inhibitors, antimetabolites and others)

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc

Novartis International AG

Genentech, Inc.

Active Biotech AB

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc.

