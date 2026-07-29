KIEHL'S LAUNCHES 1CC(1) COLLASHOT PLUMP SERUM: FOR PLUMPER, MORE RADIANT SKIN

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to its science-backed heritage, Kiehl's Since 1851 introduces its 1CC1 CollaShot Plump Serum – procedure inspired innovation! The patent-pending formula targets visible signs of aging due to collagen loss such as wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and lack of firmness, including after GLP-1-related weight loss.

The Results2:

Kiehl's 1cc CollaShot Plump Serum - $78 Kiehls.com

94% AGREED Skin Looks More Radiant

Skin Looks More Radiant 93%AGREED Skin Looks Plumper

Skin Looks Plumper 90% AGREED Facial contours look defined

Cheeks are the #1 facial area impacted by plumpness loss3, often the first to appear deflated or less sculpted over time. While collagen production naturally declines with age, lifestyle factors such as UV damage, smoking, and stress can also contribute to visible changes in skin firmness and facial contours. "Collagen is the main structural protein in the dermis and plays a critical role in maintaining skin firmness, elasticity, and support in the cheeks," says Dr. Jane Yoo, a dual board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon and Kiehl's brand partner. "As collagen production declines over time, skin can become thinner, less resilient, and more prone to visible sagging."

1CC4 CollaShot Plump Serum, formulated with supra-liposomal recombinant collagen polypeptides, is engineered for deep penetration 10 skin surface layers down5. The formula also includes vitamin B12, which gives the serum its natural pink color, and Rhamnose.

Kiehl's Formula's Key Ingredients:

Recombinant Collagen Polypeptides: Biosynthetic collagen polypeptides similar to protein fragments found in human collagen

Biosynthetic collagen polypeptides similar to protein fragments found in human collagen Vitamin B12: Vegan colorant that provides pink color to the formula

Vegan colorant that provides pink color to the formula Rhamnose: Helps reduce visible signs of aging due to collagen loss

In addition, the serum provides 3x skin plumpness improvement,6 and +22% cheek-sagging improvement in GLP-1 users7.

Fast absorbing and suitable for twice-daily use, 1CC8 CollaShot Plump Serum is a clinically tested power plumping formula designed to visibly firm and improve the feel of skin elasticity. The serum is available for $55 - $78 (30mL, 50mL) at Kiehl's stores, Kiehl's retailers and on Kiehls.com.

PR Contact:

Nicholas Jara

[email protected]

1 1cc (cubic centimeter) = daily usage of two pumps, twice a day

2 In a consumer study after 12 weeks of daily use, twice a day.

3 Sadick, N et al. (2015). Dermatologic Surgery, 41, S333–S339. https://doi.org/10.1097/DSS.0000000000000494

4 1cc (cubic centimeter) = daily usage of two pumps, twice a day

5 Results based upon an instrumental study on upper layers of the skin.

6 In a clinical study. Improvement refers to the mean percentage change in facial plumpness based on clinical grading at Week 8 compared to immediate post-application. Results after 8 weeks of daily use, twice a day.

7 In a clinical test of consumers prescribed GLP-1 for weight management. Results after 8 weeks of daily use, twice a day.

8 1cc (cubic centimeter) = daily usage of two pumps, twice a day

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851