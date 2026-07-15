INDULGE IN DELECTABLE SKINCARE WITH KIEHL'S X MILK BAR LIMITED-EDITION BODY CARE

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 175 years of iconic skincare, Kiehl's Since 1851 is teaming up with Milk Bar, the award-winning New York City bakery shaking up the dessert scene since 2008. This limited- edition collaboration blends Kiehl's skin-soothing efficacious formulas with Milk Bar's joyful cult-favorite flavors to nourish your skin and your senses.

Kiehl's x Milk Bar Collection– $57 Kiehls.com

The collection serves up a trio of Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 in Milk Bar dessert inspired scents – Cereal Milk Frozen Swirl, Buttercream Birthday Cake, and Red Velvet Truffle – each formulated to nourish and soothe dry lips with a hint of sweetness. The collection also includes Kiehl's Crème de Corps Smoothing Oil-to Foam Body Cleanser with a new scent inspired by Milk Bar's signature Cereal Milk Frozen Swirl.

Additionally, Kiehl's will also offer a limited-edition Body and Balm Set featuring the Cereal Milk Frozen Swirl and Buttercream Birthday Cake lip balms along with the iconic Crème de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter in a custom pink jar.

Rooted in a shared New York heritage and commitment to quality and expertise, the collaboration reflects the values that have long defined both brands. "Joy lives in the details, the swipe of frosting, the fudgy center or crispy edge of a cookie, the ritual of showing up for yourself every day. Kiehl's has that same DNA", said Christina Tosi, Founder of Milk Bar. "This collaboration is like speaking the same language in two different kitchens. Theirs is skincare, ours is dessert… both are about creating little big moments that make you feel good in your own skin, sometimes literally, sometimes with a slice of cake."

Decadent, playful, and irresistibly sweet, the Kiehl's x Milk Bar collaboration proves that best-in-class ingredients coupled with renowned expertise can deliver crave-worthy creations to delight your skin and your senses.

Shop this limited-edition collection exclusively at your local Kiehl's store and Kiehls.com.

PR Contact:

Nicholas Jara

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851