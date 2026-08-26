KIEWIT CORPORATION DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Exposure of Employee and Contractor Personal Information

National class action firm offering free, confidential case evaluations to individuals affected by the Kiewit Corporation cybersecurity incident

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Kiewit Corporation data breach. Kiewit Corporation, one of the largest construction and engineering organizations in North America, has disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized third party accessed sensitive personal information belonging to its current and former employees and independent contractors.

What Happened

Kiewit Corporation is one of the largest construction and engineering organizations in North America. According to notices sent to affected individuals, Kiewit detected unauthorized access to an employee's Microsoft 365 account. After detecting the issue, Kiewit launched an investigation, retained a third-party forensic firm, and notified law enforcement. The company implemented containment measures, including forcing a password reset and disabling the affected email account. Kiewit then reviewed what information was involved and who was affected, completing that process on or about July 24, 2026. Kiewit reported the incident to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation on August 21, 2026, and has been notifying potentially affected individuals.

What Information Was Exposed

The Kiewit Corporation data breach may have compromised sensitive personal information. The specific information varied by individual, and not all data elements were involved for all individuals.

For affected current and former employees and independent contractors, the information may have included:

Full names

Addresses

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Driver's license numbers or other government-issued identifiers

Health information received in connection with employment

Who May Be Impacted

Current and former employees and independent contractors of Kiewit Corporation — including anyone who received a data breach notification letter from the company — may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and related harm. Because the exposed data may include Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and health information, affected individuals should remain vigilant for signs of misuse.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal information may have been compromised in the Kiewit Corporation breach. Organizations that collect and store sensitive employee and contractor data are expected to take reasonable steps to protect it. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: [email protected]

Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself

If you received a notice about this breach from Kiewit Corporation, consider taking the following steps:

Enroll in any free credit monitoring or identity theft protection offered in your notification.

protection offered in your notification. Place a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Regularly review your credit reports and financial account statements for unfamiliar activity.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, texts, or emails referencing this breach, as scammers frequently exploit data breach notifications to launch follow-up phishing attempts.

Keep a copy of any notice you received, as it may be needed to support a legal claim.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP