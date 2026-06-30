Kin Reciprocals Cut Reinsurance Cost by 25%

Record savings reflect Kin's superior risk selection, growing reinsurer confidence, and expanded multi-state coverage

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin today announced that the three reciprocal exchanges it manages — Kin Interinsurance Network, Kin Interinsurance Nexus Exchange, and Kin Interinsurance National Exchange — successfully completed their reinsurance programs effective June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027. The reciprocals secured combined reinsurance costs 25% below what was paid last year per dollar of risk protection. The result exceeds what was broadly expected across the property catastrophe reinsurance market and outperforms what competitors are generally reporting.

Reinsurance is how insurance carriers transfer catastrophic risk to large global institutions, ensuring they can pay claims even after major disasters.

As Kin serves homeowners in hurricane- and wildfire-prone states, reinsurance is a primary annual expense for the reciprocal exchanges it manages, negotiated based in part on the quality of Kin's data-driven risk selection. The ability to secure coverage at 25% below last year's cost signals strong reinsurer confidence in Kin's superior risk protection. These savings outpaced the broader market range of 15–20% reported by major broker Guy Carpenter and in publicly shared carrier results.

The reduction in reinsurance pricing provides structural cost advantages, which contributes to better prices for Kin customers. The 2026-2027 program offers more than $1.9 billion of reinsurance coverage for natural catastrophes, representing protection considerably greater than rating agency requirements.

A Market-Beating Result

Kin successfully placed five programs covering its three reciprocal exchanges — Kin Interinsurance Network, Kin Interinsurance Nexus Exchange, Kin Interinsurance National Exchange — including separate programs for Florida, California, and the other 12 states where Kin operates, as well as per-risk coverage and a new quota share program for Nexus.

The financial impact is substantial.

"Every dollar saved on reinsurance strengthens the financial foundation of the reciprocal exchanges, which benefits Kin policyholders and validates what we've been building," said Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper. "Getting 25% below risk-adjusted flat pricing in a market where competitors are reporting modest savings is a direct reflection of how our AI-native platform prices and selects risk. Kin-managed reciprocal programs consistently reward reinsurers with better financial results than other programs. That's why reinsurers are essentially voting with their capital — and they're voting confidently in Kin."

Why Kin Pays Less: Risk Selection and Technology

The price the reciprocals managed by Kin pay for reinsurance reflects Kin's sophisticated underwriting. Reinsurers trust that Kin's policyholders are better risks than the average book of business in these states.

That confidence is earned through performance. Kin's AI-native technology analyzes thousands of property-level data points to underwrite each home with greater precision than traditional methods allow. The result shows up in the numbers: the reciprocals' loss ratios have consistently outperformed target, and the pricing on its catastrophe bonds — a publicly observable market signal — has come in better than comparable issuances year after year.

"Our technology continues to produce market-beating outcomes for the reciprocal exchanges we manage," said Kin Chief Insurance Officer Angel Conlin. "Reinsurers and institutional investors are pricing the reciprocals' risk below the market because our data and models support that. We are not just claiming to be better underwriters — the market is confirming it."

Catastrophe Bonds: Kin's Fourth and Largest Issuance

A portion of the reinsurance protection for the reciprocals comes through catastrophe bonds, or "CAT bonds" — a capital markets instrument that raises funds from institutional investors who agree to cover losses if storm damage exceeds a defined threshold. CAT bonds give the reciprocals multi-year cost certainty, allow it to lock in favorable pricing, and diversify its sources of reinsurance capacity beyond traditional carriers.

Kin's 2026–2027 programs include the Hestia Re 2026-1 CAT bonds — its fourth issuance and its largest to date at $335 million.

Record Reinsurer Participation

Kin's favorable risk profile and the reciprocals' track record of outperformance attracted new capital across every segment of the program. Two new traditional reinsurers joined Kin's CAT XOL panel, which now includes 38 partners. All partners have the financial strength either to fully collateralize their coverage or to maintain an A- or better by AM Best. Ten new investors participated in the catastrophe bond transaction.

"The economics of this placement are better than any we've done," said Kin CFO Jerry Fadden. "The breadth of new participation, the pricing on the cat bonds, and the overall reduction in cost-to-premium ratio all reflect what happens when you build a track record in a market that pays close attention to performance."

Serving Customers

Kin operates in 14 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia — which together represent 50% of the total addressable market for U.S. home insurance. Known for its positive customer experience, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google based on 8,889 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.8 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,639 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot based on 7,738 customer reviews (as of June 29, 2026).

About Kin

Kin provides solutions to homeowners to help them save money, simplify tasks, and protect their most valuable assets. By offering direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance alongside home finance services, the company focuses on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin provides more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide transparent, accurate pricing. Kin's AI-native technology platform delivers a seamless customer experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Kin Insurance, Inc.