Kin's 2026 Midyear Homeownership Trends Report Reveals Rising Costs, a Frozen Market and Homeowners Under Pressure

New data from 1,000 homeowners shows a widening insurance coverage gap, stagnant mortgage rates and growing climate unpreparedness heading into hurricane season

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin today published its 2026 Midyear Homeownership Report, a nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners. The report tracks how homeowner sentiment on affordability, insurance, and climate has shifted since Kin's January 2026 Homeownership Trends Report. It's a before-and-after look at how the first half of 2026 has actually played out given the geopolitical and economic changes so far this year.

As of May 2026, 37% of homeowners aren't confident they can maintain adequate home insurance coverage, up from 31% in December. For many, relief feels out of reach. But Kin CEO Sean Harper and other experts believe the second half of the year could bring some breathing room — if conditions cooperate.

The insurance market: Harder to navigate, harder to afford

Six months into 2026, the home insurance market remains one of the biggest pressure points for American homeowners. Nationwide, 45% of homeowners say they've found it difficult to find affordable insurance in the last six months — 12% reported "very difficult" with few or no options. Forty percent of U.S. homeowners have been personally touched by a nonrenewal or cancellation — 8.5% had their own policy dropped, 22% know someone who did, and 9.5% experienced both.

"That's a pretty alarming statistic," says Kin Chief Insurance & Compliance Officer Angel Conlin. "The risk map has changed. Areas that were once considered low-risk are generating the kinds of catastrophic losses that, not long ago, were concentrated in a handful of high-exposure markets."

Among those expecting premium increases, expectations have shifted toward steeper hikes: 48% now expect a premium increase of 6% or more in 2026, up from 45% in December. The share of homeowners uncertain about maintaining coverage at all has grown from 31% to 37% between December and May. In light of the challenging home insurance market, more than two in five homeowners (43%) are now considering switching to a new insurance company — nearly 31% are actively shopping and almost 13% plan to switch within the next six months.

The locked-in homeowner: Still stuck, still waiting

For many homeowners, the feeling of being stuck starts with mortgage rates. In December 2025, 32% of homeowners believed that interest rates would meaningfully drop in 2026. But as of early June 2026, Freddie Mac data show 30-year mortgage rates are actually higher on average now (at 6.48%) than they were six months ago (6.19% as of mid-December 2025). Half of those surveyed (50%) say they'd need rates at or below 4% — levels not seen since 2021 — before they'd consider buying a new home.

The economic headwinds extend beyond rates. More than two in three homeowners (67%) say global economic conditions, including tariffs, supply chain disruptions or geopolitical uncertainty, have affected their home improvement or repair plans. Over half (56%) say high home prices would be their single biggest concern if buying or selling in the next six months. As of May 2026, 39% of homeowners say managing costs like insurance, repairs and home improvement is harder now than it was six months ago — an increase of eight percentage points from December.

"The K-shaped economy is real, and homeowners are on the upper end of it," says Kin CEO Sean Harper. "Home values have appreciated significantly. The people who are struggling are the ones who can't afford to get in — and that gap is only widening as rates stay elevated."

Harper also flagged a longer-term risk: "The biggest concern I'm hearing is materials costs. If geopolitical instability disrupts oil supplies to Asia, we could see shortages of goods again — not just higher prices but genuine availability problems. Energy prices haven't hit the insurance market yet. But if they stay elevated, they will."

Climate anxiety has softened — but it hasn't gone away

Six months ago, nine in 10 homeowners said they were concerned about damage to their home from a changing climate. That number has edged down since December, though the concern hasn't disappeared — particularly in high-risk states like Hawaii, Florida and California. In December, nearly half (49%) of homeowners said they were considering moving in 2026 due to climate-related concerns; as of May, 44% remain open to such a move.

In hurricane-affected areas, the data suggest a false sense of security may be forming. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, and nearly one in four (24%) homeowners in hurricane-affected areas say they feel "not very" or "not at all" prepared. Only 6% of homeowners purchased additional flood or hurricane coverage — even though this coverage is excluded by default from standard home insurance policies. More than a third (37%) of homeowners have taken no steps to protect or fortify their homes against natural disasters or extreme weather and don't plan to.

"The longer you go without a major storm, the more that urgency fades — in preparation, in public memory. Two quiet seasons are good for rebuilding. They're less good for keeping preparedness top of mind," says Kin Vice President of Claims Justin Wetmore.

"NOAA and Colorado State University are projecting a slightly below-average year — eight to 14 named storms, three to six becoming hurricanes, one to three being major. But fewer hurricanes doesn't mean safer. El Niño actually carries some of the same dangerous factors that drive a busy season, like elevated ocean temperatures. So while you may see fewer hurricanes, you can also see elevated risk in nearly every other weather peril — and to more extreme degrees," adds Wetmore.

"There's no true climate haven. No matter which area of the country you look at, you're going to find risks with higher frequency or severity. The question is whether homeowners understand the specific risks where they live," adds Conlin.

Kin operates in 14 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia — which together represent 50% of the total addressable market for U.S. home insurance. Known for its positive customer experience, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google based on 8,856 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.8 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,612 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot based on 7,700 customer reviews (as of June 22, 2026). To view the full report, including methodology, please visit: https://www.kin.com/blog/kin-2026-midyear-homeownership-report/

About Kin

Kin provides solutions to homeowners to help them save money, simplify tasks, and protect their most valuable assets. By offering direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance alongside home finance services, the company focuses on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin provides more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide transparent, accurate pricing. Kin's AI-native technology platform delivers a seamless customer experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Kin Insurance, Inc.