Kin Surpasses $6 Million in Auto Gross Written Premium as Home Policies in Force Tops 250,000

Home and auto policy bundles improve retention and support compounding long-term growth

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home and auto insurance company, today announces two significant growth milestones: $6 million in auto gross written premium (GWP) and more than 250,000 total home policies in force. Together, the results reflect how Kin's strategy of cross-selling auto policies to existing customers improves policyholder retention and renewal rates, while maximizing savings for homeowners.

Kin began offering auto insurance in Texas and Florida in January after a successful pilot in Texas at the end of last year. In five months, operating in just two of the 14 states where it offers home insurance, Kin grew auto GWP to more than $6 million. Bundled customers — those holding both a home and auto policy with Kin — renew at meaningfully higher rates, a dynamic that generates a 65% increase in Kin's long-term customer value without requiring new marketing investment.

"The most durable businesses are built on trust, not transactions," said Kin CEO Sean Harper. "What we're seeing in the early auto data reinforces that. When our home insurance customers choose to bundle and add auto, we know they stay longer, engage more deeply, and become more valuable over time — all without materially increasing customer acquisition costs. Reaching 250,000 home policies in force gives us a powerful foundation to scale that strategy efficiently, and we believe it positions Kin to compound growth and profitability as we expand auto into additional markets."

The 250,000 home policies in force milestone reflects continued growth across Kin's 14-state footprint — and the expanding customer base that makes auto cross-sell increasingly efficient. As Kin expands auto availability to new states, the existing home policyholder base provides a low-to-no cost channel for bundled policy growth.

Kin operates in 14 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia — which, together, make up 50% of the Total Addressable Market for home insurance. Known for its positive customer experience, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google based on 8,756 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.8 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,537 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot.com based on 7,563 customer reviews (as of June 2, 2026).

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners save money, simplify tasks, and protect their most valuable assets. By offering direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance alongside home finance services, the company focuses on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin provides more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide transparent, accurate pricing. Kin complements this with home financing with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's AI-native technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Kin Insurance, Inc.