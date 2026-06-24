KIND Snacks Announces Major Milestone, Achieving Regenerative Agriculture Sourcing for Half of its Almond Supply Chain

Following a successful three-year pilot of its KIND Almond Acres Initiative, KIND demonstrates that regenerative agriculture can be a scalable business model while delivering measurable on-farm improvements.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, KIND took a significant step toward future proofing its hero ingredient, almonds, by launching the KIND Almond Acres Initiative, a three-year regenerative agriculture pilot in partnership with ofi, a global leader in food and beverage ingredients and solutions. This initiative was a key first step in KIND's commitment to source 100% of its almonds from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture practices on a mass-balance basis by 2030.

Now, at the conclusion of the pilot, KIND is announcing that it has successfully scaled regenerative agriculture practices across its almond supply chain, sourcing approximately 50% of its almond volume from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture practices on a mass-balance basis in 2026. This milestone puts the brand well on track to achieve its 2030 goal.

As one of the nation's largest almond buyers, sourcing millions of pounds of almonds each year, KIND recognizes the important role it can play in helping advance more sustainable almond production. Through the KIND Almond Acres Initiative, the company tested regenerative agriculture practices and innovative technologies in California, home to approximately 80% of the world's almond production, to better understand what works on the ground and at scale.

From the outset, the initiative was designed to generate the data and insights needed to identify the most effective combination of practices and technologies for improving soil health, resource efficiency, and on-farm resilience. The results demonstrate that regenerative almond production can deliver measurable environmental benefits while remaining viable at commercial scale. Now, the learnings from the pilot are helping inform KIND's path forward while contributing valuable insights that can support broader adoption of regenerative agriculture across the industry.

While transitioning to regenerative agriculture requires significant farm management changes and investments, KIND seized the opportunity to scale the KIND Almond Acres Initiative after just one year of testing and learning. In year two, KIND and ofi doubled the initiative to nearly 1,000 acres by expanding from Madera, California, to 500 additional acres in Bakersfield, California, to test how regenerative practices perform across different growing conditions and climates, helping generate insights that can support broader adoption across the almond industry. The initiative functioned as a "living, learning lab" and allowed continuous evaluation to see which practices could deliver the greatest benefits for almond production.

Following three years of data collection through the KIND Almond Acres Initiative, including data provided by ofi's Carbon Trust certified Digital Footprint Calculator, part of its AtSource sustainable sourcing solution, the pilot's results demonstrate that combining regenerative agriculture with new technologies can drive critical outcomes. This includes carbon reduction, improved soil health, and greater water and nitrogen use efficiency.

In addition to achieving 50% sourcing of almond volume from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture practices on a mass-balance basis, key results in the pilot that have led to this achievement include:

Increased water use efficiency: The pilot drove a 19.5% efficiency gain in water management.

The pilot drove a 19.5% efficiency gain in water management. Reduced reliance on costly inputs: Reduced the need for nitrogen fertilizer by 33%, demonstrating that regenerative soil management is a direct driver of operational efficiency.

Reduced the need for nitrogen fertilizer by 33%, demonstrating that regenerative soil management is a direct driver of operational efficiency. Reduced overall carbon intensity: After the three-year pilot, the acres saw a decrease in overall carbon intensity of 28%.

After the three-year pilot, the acres saw a decrease in overall carbon intensity of 28%. Improved soil health: Marked improvements in soil health metrics like increased soil organic carbon and decreased compaction were demonstrated across all pilot plots.

KIND knows there is no one-size-fits-all approach to regenerative agriculture - California is a diverse state where regenerative practices fluctuate based on regions. But by transparently sharing outcomes and learnings from the KIND Almond Acres Initiative specifically, KIND hopes to help growers and the industry to better understand what works, where, and under what conditions.

"We are incredibly proud to hit the halfway mark in our almond sourcing pledge. The KIND Almond Acres Initiative has proven that regenerative agriculture is a scalable, operational engine," said Daniel Calderoni, CEO of KIND North America. "By sharing our outcomes and learnings, we are aiming to move the needle in encouraging the industry to build a more sustainable supply chain – one that's better for the planet and for business."

With the results from the pilot and having achieved the halfway mark in the pledge to exclusively source almonds from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture, KIND is ready to enter the next phase of future-proofing its regenerative agriculture supply chain. The results validate several sustainable practices (like cover crops, compost, and subsurface irrigation) that KIND is now working to expand across its top almond suppliers. As the brand looks towards the future of this work, KIND is excited to continue finding ways to support the almond industry as well as working to improve its water footprint in the state.

"KIND is moving quickly from a test environment to large-scale implementation," said Zac Ellis, Senior Director of Agronomy, ofi, North America. "In almond orchards, a variety of regenerative practices such as cover crops, lower-carbon fertilizers, compost, and biochar can directly enhance ingredient quality and resilience. We are proud to partner with KIND to help demonstrate a model that can be replicated and scaled across the broader industry."

KIND recognizes that scaling regenerative agriculture requires industry collaboration. During this pilot, KIND invested in partnerships with research institutions: University of California Merced and University of California Davis, and non-profits: California Water Action Collaborative (CWAC), and Mad Agriculture, for continued learning and collaboration.

For more information about the KIND Almond Acres Initiative, please visit kindsnacks.com/almonds.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on , , and .

About ofi

olam food ingredients ("ofi") is a new operating group born out of Olam. ofi offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients so that consumers can enjoy the healthy and indulgent products they love. It consists of industry-leading businesses of cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. ofi has built a unique global value chain presence including its own farming operations, farm-gate origination, and manufacturing facilities. ofi partners with customers, leveraging its complementary and differentiated portfolio of 'on-trend' food products, to co-create solutions that anticipate and meet changing consumer preferences as demand increases for healthier food that's traceable and sustainable.

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks