KIND SNACKS KICKS OFF A KINDNESS MOVEMENT WITH NEW "CHOOSE KIND" CAMPAIGN THIS WORLD KINDNESS DAY - INSPIRING EVERYDAY ACTS OF KINDNESS BIG AND SMALL

New campaign kicks off on World Kindness Day to inspire consumers to make a KIND choice for themselves and others through every day small acts of kindness.

CHOOSE KIND: A kinder world starts by being kind to yourself. The CHOOSE KIND movement is all about inspiring everyday acts of kindness that create a meaningful, positive impact on the world.

KIND has partnered with Dylan Efron, Justin Herbert and Kristen Kish, to kick off the CHOOSE KIND movement by doing acts of kindness, while helping direct donations to causes close to their hearts.

KIND is more than a snack. It's a simple, delicious reminder to CHOOSE KIND every day. Made with real, nutrient-dense, wholesome ingredients, KIND helps nourish your body, so you can show up for yourself, and others.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Snacks, the brand known for its delicious and nutritious snacks, is kicking off a kindness movement by prompting people everywhere to make a KIND choice for themselves and for others this World Kindness Day with the launch of its newest campaign, CHOOSE KIND. With kindness at its core, KIND is boldly embracing and living its purpose.

This World Kindness Day, KIND Snacks is kicking off the CHOOSE KIND movement by introducing the CHOOSE KIND Champions — Dylan Efron, Justin Herbert, and Kristen Kish — to inspire others to lead with kindness in their lives. This World Kindness Day, KIND Snacks is kicking off the CHOOSE KIND movement by introducing the CHOOSE KIND Champions — Dylan Efron, Justin Herbert, and Kristen Kish — to inspire others to lead with kindness in their lives.

KIND believes that even the smallest act of kindness can create meaningful change because kindness begins with how we treat ourselves. When we show kindness to ourselves, it creates a mindset to inspire us to bring that same kindness to others and generates a ripple effect of more kind acts. CHOOSE KIND is all about inspiring everyday acts of kindness that create a meaningful, positive impact on the world.

"CHOOSE KIND is more than a campaign – it's a new chapter for KIND," said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer of KIND North America. "It's a movement rooted in generosity, compassion, and the belief that kindness starts within – because when we are kind to ourselves, we're better able to care for and be kind to others."

Introducing the CHOOSE KIND Champions

To kick off the CHOOSE KIND movement on World Kindness Day, KIND is introducing the CHOOSE KIND Champions – a group of inspirational creators, athletes and cultural figures who embody kindness in their everyday lives: TV personality Dylan Efron, professional athlete, Justin Herbert and chef and TV host, Kristen Kish. Each CHOOSE KIND Champion will help launch the movement by performing their own acts of kindness, inviting others to do the same and CHOOSE KIND.

Dylan Efron: Surprised patrons at a senior citizen center to get them moving

Surprised patrons at a senior citizen center to get them moving Justin Herbert: Spent the day volunteering at an animal rescue to give senior dogs care and attention to prepare for adoption

Spent the day volunteering at an animal rescue to give senior dogs care and attention to prepare for adoption Kristen Kish: Visited a youth center to mentor and provide a nourishing after school snack

"Lately I've been pushing myself to try new things, and it has reminded me how powerful patience and encouragement can be. When someone takes the time to teach you a new skill, that's an act of kindness in itself," said Dylan Efron, TV personality. "Partnering with KIND for the CHOOSE KIND movement has inspired me to pay that forward – whether it's helping someone learn something new or simply cheering them on as they step outside their comfort zone."

"Kindness is something I try to carry with me on and off the field. Whether it's encouraging a teammate, signing an autograph for a young fan, or taking time to give back to the community, those small gestures can make a real difference," said Justin Herbert, professional athlete. "I'm proud to join KIND in the CHOOSE KIND movement to inspire others to look for those everyday opportunities to lift people up and create change."

"Mentoring young chefs and students has always been my way of sharing love and kindness. Guiding aspiring talents and fostering a shared passion is what truly unites and inspires us all," said Kristen Kish, chef and TV host. "Joining the CHOOSE KIND movement feels natural, because kindness is something that should be shared every day. I hope this campaign inspires others to find their own ways to spread warmth and generosity in their communities."

In the spirit of kindness, and to amplify the impact of CHOOSE KIND, KIND is teaming up with each CHOOSE KIND Champion to select organizations close to their hearts to receive a donation from the brand to support these organizations and amplify their positive impact. Each CHOOSE KIND Champion chose a cause that reflects their personal values and commitment to creating a positive change.

Dylan Efron will be donating to Ocean Conservancy - An organization that unites science, people and policy to protect our ocean, today and for generations to come.

An organization that unites science, people and policy to protect our ocean, today and for generations to come. Justin Herbert is supporting Paws For Life K9 Rescue - An animal rescue to support the organization's mission to give second chances to shelter dogs through rehabilitation, training and adoption programs.

- An animal rescue to support the organization's mission to give second chances to shelter dogs through rehabilitation, training and adoption programs. Kristen Kish has dedicated her donation to Emeril Lagasse Foundation – An organization that seeks to inspire, mentor and enable youth to reach their full potential via culinary, nutrition & arts education.

Join the CHOOSE KIND Movement

Starting November 13 through the end of the year, fans can join the CHOOSE KIND movement in a variety of ways — from participating in social giveaways to college campus tours, KIND wants everyone to feel the impact of each small act of kindness.

On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), fans can visit KIND's Instagram to nominate their favorite organizations they feel deserve some extra kindness for a chance to receive up to a $25,000 donation from KIND.

KIND will be hitting the road on its CHOOSE KIND Tour to spread kindness at three college campuses nationwide – UCLA (Nov. 13), Ohio State University (Nov. 18) and University of Utah (Nov. 20). From creating kind reminders to sharing KIND bars with fellow students, the CHOOSE KIND Tour empowers students to treat themselves to kindness.

Keep an eye on KIND's Instagram and TikTok for chances to win exclusive CHOOSE KIND gear to remind others to always choose kindness.

To learn more about CHOOSE KIND, visit kindsnacks.com or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to see how everyday kindness adds up.

About KIND Snacks

Since Day 1, KIND was born with a vision for a kinder and healthier world. At KIND, we believe that the smallest acts of kindness can create meaningful change. A kinder world starts with being kind to yourself. CHOOSE KIND.

Our iconic KIND bars – made with real, nutritious ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new, snacking category back in 2004. Now, KIND has a diverse family of snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. Made with real, nutrient-dense, wholesome ingredients, KIND helps nourish your body, so you can show up for yourself and others. KIND is a simple, delicious reminder to choose kindness every day.

To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on TikTok , Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks