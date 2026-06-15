Arriving this summer, the new tankless reverse osmosis system delivers purified water in a compact high-tech design built for today's kitchens.

NEWBURY, Ohio, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetico® Incorporated, a global leader in innovative water treatment solutions, announced its latest product offering, HYDRO® ECO™, launching this summer. The new premium electric tankless reverse osmosis (RO) system is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern, efficiency-focused homeowners and growing concerns about water quality.

Kinetico® Launches HYDRO® ECO™ Water Filtration System: Certified to Deliver Purified Water On-Demand

A 2025 Kinetico survey of 1,400 U.S. adults revealed that 58% of households have concerns about their tap water's quality. HYDRO ECO delivers a new generation of intelligent water treatment, built on advanced science and precision engineering to provide cleaner, better-tasting drinking water while giving homeowners greater control, confidence, and convenience.

"At Kinetico, we believe access to cleaner, better-tasting water is fundamental to everyday life," said Michael Poloha, director, global product marketing, Kinetico.

John Bantum, lead engineer, Kinetico, added, "With HYDRO ECO, we've combined our legacy of trusted performance with smart, efficient technology to create a more proactive and sustainable water solution – eliminating the need for a bulky storage tank, freeing up to 75% of under-sink space, and providing continuous, on-demand filtered water in a sleek, space-saving design."

Key features include:

Ultra-pure water combined with efficiency and sustainability: Engineered for superior performance, HYDRO ECO is certified to reduce a wide range of contaminants, including heavy metals, chlorine, fluoride, and total dissolved solids (TDS), helping ensure high-quality, great-tasting drinking water. The system features a high efficiency 2:1 pure-to-drain ratio, reducing water waste compared to traditional RO systems.

Smarter technology, greater peace of mind: HYDRO ECO is Kinetico's first tankless RO and electronic drinking water system with built-in feedback. Dual LED indicators, on the system and the faucet, deliver real-time performance updates and filter status reminders, helping reduce guesswork and simplify maintenance. An integrated leak detection system enhances protection with audible alerts and automatic shut-off to help prevent water damage before it starts, offering homeowners added peace of mind.

Simple maintenance, long-term performance: HYDRO ECO is designed for easy maintenance, with quick-change filter cartridges that can typically be replaced in less than one minute. Long-lasting filters, rated for up to 950 gallons (pre/post filter) and 1,900 gallons (RO membrane), can help reduce upkeep and ongoing costs, while automatic membrane flush cycles help support membrane longevity and help maintain peak performance.

Professionally installed by authorized dealers and supported by a two-year warranty and more than 50 years of Kinetico expertise, HYDRO ECO brings together intelligent design, reliable performance, and homeowner control.

Kinetico's dealer network covers nearly 30,000 zip codes across the U.S. For more information on Kinetico, visit www.Kinetico.com.

About Kinetico®

Kinetico®, owned by Axel Johnson Inc. and part of its family of businesses, is a global leader in water treatment solutions, providing innovative, reliable, and environmentally responsible products for residential and commercial applications. With a strong legacy of precision engineering and high-touch customer service, Kinetico is committed to providing access to clean, healthy, great-tasting water through a trusted network of independent dealers and corporate-owned locations worldwide.

SOURCE Kinetico