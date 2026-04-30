"Perfecting Water. Protecting Life." connects science-driven innovation with everyday benefits - from cleaner water and better-tasting drinks to softer skin and appliance protection

NEWBURY, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetico® Incorporated, a global leader in innovative water treatment solutions, today announced the launch of its new worldwide brand campaign, "Perfecting Water. Protecting Life." This bold step reinforces the company's mission to deliver cleaner, safe, great-tasting water for homes, businesses, and communities across the globe.

The campaign launch comes as demand for water treatment solutions continues to rise globally amid increased consumer concern around water quality, aging infrastructure, and health-conscious investments.

Kinetico® Unveils Global Brand Campaign Highlighting How Better Water Protects What Matters Most

Kinetico's initiative introduces a new brand platform, "Perfecting Water. Protecting Life." It was developed using extensive qualitative and quantitative research across North America and Europe. It supports Kinetico's long-term goal of expanding brand awareness and strengthening global recognition.

Research during brand development found that consumer interest in water treatment systems is primarily driven by concerns about health, safety, and long-term water quality. Many see these systems as essential to protecting their households, families, and well-being.

"Water touches nearly every aspect of daily life, yet many consumers don't fully understand its impact or how to improve it," said Lindsey Jovanovic, global brand marketing director, Kinetico. "Through this campaign, we're combining decades of scientific expertise and precision engineering to help people better understand their water—and how improving it can help protect what matters most."

Kinetico will showcase the global initiative across a broad mix of platforms and channels, including video, digital, social, influencer partnerships, and news media nationwide. The campaign will reach several million people throughout the year.

This endeavor represents one of the company's largest integrated marketing efforts to date, spanning multiple countries and a multi-channel paid, owned, shared, and earned media strategy designed to unify global brand storytelling across all markets.

"At Kinetico, we know better water plays a critical role in protecting everyday life," said Jovanovic. "This campaign brings our science-driven expertise and customized solutions to the forefront—helping home and business owners understand their water and how improvements may protect their homes, their health, their business and everything their water touches. Delivered through our network of local Kinetico dealers, it's about creating meaningful, lasting impact—and the peace of mind that comes with it."

The campaign will help consumers find their local, highly qualified Kinetico dealer for premium water solutions. Kinetico's dealer network covers nearly 30,000 zip codes across the US.

For more information on Kinetico, visit www.Kinetico.com.

About Kinetico®

Kinetico®, owned by Axel Johnson Inc. and part of its family of businesses, is a global leader in water treatment solutions, providing innovative, reliable, and environmentally responsible products for residential and commercial applications. With a strong legacy of precision engineering and high-touch customer service, Kinetico is committed to providing access to clean, healthy, great-tasting water through a trusted network of independent dealers and corporate-owned locations worldwide.

SOURCE Kinetico