King Seiko Presents Seiko Summer Jazz Camp All Stars

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Seiko Summer Jazz Camp, the evening honored a longstanding initiative of Seiko Group Corporation. For the past decade, the program has given aspiring young musicians the opportunity to learn from internationally acclaimed jazz artists, through mentorship, instruction, and performance. The Seiko Summer Jazz Camp All Stars, an ensemble of the program's distinguished instructors, embody the initiative's commitment to nurturing the next generation of jazz talent.

Among the evening's distinguished guests was Mr. Shuji Takahashi, Director, President, and Group COO, Seiko Group Corporation, whose attendance reflected Seiko's continued commitment to craftsmanship, the pursuit of innovation, and fostering meaningful connections with watch enthusiasts around the world through shared passions and cultural experiences.

"At Seiko, we have always believed that music is 'the art of time,'" said Mr. Takahashi. "The Seiko Summer Jazz Camp was established in 2016 to honor that philosophy. This year, as we celebrate its 10th anniversary, we are proud to launch a special collaboration with King Seiko.

The Seiko Summer Jazz Camp has one important mission: to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. Over the past decade, it has helped more than 300 young artists develop their talent and refine their craft."

The evening also featured a talk with Mark Bernardo, celebrated author, and a well-respected voice in watch journalism with more than 20 years of industry expertise. Currently Director of Editorial Content at Teddy Baldassarre, Bernardo guided guests through the history and evolution of King Seiko, offering his expert perspective on how that evolution has shaped one of Seiko's most beloved collections.

First introduced in 1961, King Seiko quickly established itself as one of Seiko's most distinguished mechanical watch collections, celebrated for its refined design, technical precision, and exceptional craftsmanship. Throughout its history, landmark models such as the 1965 King Seiko KSK, the 1969 King Seiko 45KCM, and the bold VANAC series have demonstrated the brand's commitment to innovation while remaining true to its design heritage.

Today, the modern King Seiko collection carries that legacy forward, combining Seiko's advanced mechanical movements with contemporary interpretations of the distinctive aesthetics that have defined the collection for generations.

From the remarkable performance on Dizzy's Club stage to the stunning King Seiko timepieces on display, the evening showcased the undeniable parallel between two enduring and celebrated arts, and what has made King Seiko, as ever, "The Newest Classic."

Contact:

Megan Hennessy

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SOURCE Seiko Watch of America, LLC