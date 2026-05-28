Seiko Prospex Continues its Commitment to Ocean Conservation as Sponsor of the 2026 Peter Benchley Ocean Awards™

Hosted by Wendy Benchley, who co-founded the awards to honor the legacy of her late husband, Peter Benchley, renowned for his contributions to marine conservation and as the author of Jaws. The Peter Benchley Ocean Awards™ celebrated leaders across marine disciplines who are advancing meaningful solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our oceans.

As a brand deeply committed to ocean conservation, Seiko has a long-standing history of supporting initiatives that protect and preserve marine ecosystems. This connection to the ocean is reflected in the heritage of Seiko diver's watches and the modern Prospex watches of today.

Introduced in 1965, Seiko's first diver's watch earned the trust of divers and adventurers worldwide, becoming a global standard through its unwavering commitment to precision, reliability, and innovation.

Today, that spirit and dedication to the ocean continues with support of leading environmental organizations, advancing global conservation efforts that help safeguard marine environments for generations to come.

The 2026 Peter Benchley Ocean awardees included:

Ocean Hero Award , Julie Packard , founder and executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, global leader in science-based ocean policy and conservation

, , founder and executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, global leader in science-based ocean policy and conservation Excellence in National Leadership , President José Manuel Bolieiro, President of the Government of the Azores since November 24, 2020

, President of the Government of the Azores since November 24, 2020 Excellence in Policy , Congressman Jared Huffman , ranking member on the Committee on Natural Resources in the 119th Congress

, , ranking member on the Committee on Natural Resources in the 119th Congress Excellence in Science and Exploration , Dr. Diva Amon , deep-see marine biologist, explorer, and policy advisor

, , deep-see marine biologist, explorer, and policy advisor Excellence in Sustainable Business Solutions , Buero, Inc ., a company producing high-quality, sustainable products from recycled fishing nets

, ., a company producing high-quality, sustainable products from recycled fishing nets Excellence in Media, Ocean with David Attenborough, British television documentary exploring the interconnected life of Earth's oceans, presented by natural historian Sir David Attenborough

British television documentary exploring the interconnected life of Earth's oceans, presented by natural historian Sir David Attenborough Excellence in Action , Marcela Gutiérrez-Graudiņš , founder of Azul, a global network of Latin leaders and activists

, , founder of a global network of Latin leaders and activists Christopher Benchley Youth Award, Cojitha "Coji" Senananyake, teen environmental advocate, author

Awardees were honored with a Peter Benchley Ocean Award as well as a Seiko Prospex timepiece to celebrate their ongoing efforts.

Seiko Prospex is honored to continue its support of the Peter Benchley Ocean Awards™, joining these remarkable leaders in a shared commitment to protecting our oceans.

For more information about the Peter Benchley Ocean Awards, please visit peterbenchleyoceanawards.org.

To discover more about the Seiko Prospex conservation initiatives, please visit https://www.seikowatches.com/us-en/products/prospex/special/savetheocean/index

To explore the Seiko Prospex collection, please visit https://seikoluxe.com/prospex/

For more information please contact:

Meagan Hennessy

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Seiko Watch of America, LLC