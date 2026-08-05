Kings Dock Sports Group Limited Launches Liverpool Basketball as Super League Basketball's Newest Franchise, Returning Top-Tier Professional Basketball to Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super League Basketball (SLB) today announced the launch of its landmark 10th franchise, returning top-flight men's professional basketball to one of Britain's most iconic sporting cities. The new club, Liverpool Basketball, will begin competing in the upcoming 2026-27 season, with M&S Bank Arena serving as its home venue on Liverpool's iconic waterfront.

The announcement represents more than long-term investment and the launch of a new club. It marks the creation of a new sporting institution for Liverpool -one designed to compete at the highest level while delivering lasting economic, community and cultural impact.

The franchise is owned by Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd, the sports holding company founded by media executive and sports investor, Jason Dolan. Kings Dock Sports Group is committed to building a club capable of competing at the highest level internationally while becoming a lasting civic institution for Liverpool and a catalyst for growing basketball across the region.

Jason Dolan, Founder and Owner - Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd, said:

"We are building for decades - not seasons. That's why Liverpool was the clear choice. Its global sporting reputation, world-class arena, vibrant city centre and passionate supporters have created a culture shaped by clubs that represent more than competition - they represent their communities, their supporters and their city. This culture provides the foundation to build one of Europe's premier basketball clubs.

Our ambition is to build a professional club that Liverpool is proud to call its own. One that reflects the character of this city, inspires young people, attracts world-class talent and delivers an unforgettable experience to the Liverpool community every time the doors open at M&S Bank Arena."

The new franchise further strengthens Liverpool's position as one of the UK's leading destinations for major sporting and entertainment events, adding another year-round professional sports organisation to the city's expanding visitor economy.

Deputy Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, Resources and Transformation, Councillor Ruth Bennett, said:

"Liverpool has earned a reputation as a city that stages major sport to a world-class standard, and the arrival of a Super League Basketball franchise restores something that has been missing for more than a decade - a top-flight professional team on our waterfront across a full season, year after year."

Cllr Graham Morgan, Deputy Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:

"This investment will bring a new professional sports organisation to the Liverpool City Region, creating jobs, strengthening our visitor economy and reinforcing our region's standing as somewhere global investors choose to build.

Just as importantly, the club's commitment to working with local communities should open pathways for young people in this fast-growing sport. I look forward to seeing our newest professional team competing and creating opportunities for local people."

Faye Dyer, Chief Executive of Liverpool Experience Campus, home to M&S Bank Arena said:

"Welcoming a Super League Basketball franchise to M&S Bank Arena marks another exciting chapter in Liverpool's rich sporting story and we're proud to play a role in bringing it to life.

This partnership further strengthens Liverpool's reputation as a destination for world-class sport, entertainment and live experiences, while highlighting the important role Liverpool Experience Campus plays in the city's ongoing growth and success.

Bringing people together through unforgettable live experiences is at the heart of everything we do. Becoming the home of this new team reflects our ambition to make elite sport more accessible, inspire the next generation and create year-round energy on the waterfront.

We're excited to welcome new audiences through our doors and give fans the opportunity to experience top-level basketball in the heart of the city. We hope that seeing elite athletes compete on their doorstep will inspire young people across the Liverpool City Region, helping to grow the game and create memories that will last for years to come."

Annie Brown, General Manager of The Municipal and Chair of Liverpool's ABID Board, said:

"We are delighted to be able to support these events that don't just bring footfall to the city, but vibrancy and animation. Liverpool's ABID introduced the £2 levy to support events that make a real difference to our visitor economy in a sustainable way. It's about converting visits to stays to support our hotels and accommodation sector. We know that people want to make the most out of their visit and sporting events really do capture the imagination and encourage people to stay for longer. Basketball will find its audience in Liverpool, and it'll will be another sport we get passionate about, which is good news for everyone".

Over the coming weeks, the organisation will unveil the club's identity, branding, leadership appointments, coaching staff and inaugural playing roster, alongside a comprehensive community program designed to inspire participation and provide pathways for the young talented players across the Liverpool City Region.

Season ticket registrations, founding partnerships and additional club announcements will begin later this summer as preparations continue for the franchise's inaugural season.

Today marks the return of professional basketball to Liverpool. Tomorrow begins the work of building a club that will represent the city for generations to come.

About Super League Basketball:

Super League Basketball (SLB) is the top tier of men's professional basketball in Great Britain. Established in 2024 by a consortium of the country's leading professional clubs, the league succeeded the British Basketball League and tipped off its first season in September 2024. SLB clubs compete for the domestic championship and represent Great Britain in European competitions, including the ENBL, Basketball Champions League and the FIBA Europe Cup. The league is broadcast globally by DAZN. With the addition of the Liverpool franchise, SLB will comprise 10 clubs for the 2026-27 season. superleaguebasketballm.co.uk

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About Liverpool Experience Campus:

Liverpool Experience Campus (LEX) is the UK's only interconnected arena, convention and exhibition campus, set on Liverpool's Kings Dock waterfront. Comprising M&S Bank Arena, the Convention Centre, the Exhibition Centre and the Auditorium, the campus opened in 2008 and has since welcomed millions of visitors to concerts, conferences, exhibitions and major international sporting events. M&S Bank Arena has a capacity of up to 11,000 and is one of the UK's busiest venues. LEX is a major regional employer and a long-standing contributor to Liverpool's visitor economy and social value programmes. mandsbankarena.com

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About Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd:

Kings Dock Sports Group Ltd is the ownership company behind Liverpool's Super League Basketball franchise. Founded by American sports investor Jason Dolan, the company was established to build world-class sports properties and long-term community impact through sports in Liverpool. Dolan is also the founder of The Atlanta Cup, one of the largest annual professional tennis exhibitions in the United States.

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SOURCE Kings Dock Sports Group Limited