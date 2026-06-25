Single-Serve Innovation Expands the Brand Into One of Foodservice's Fastest-Growing Snacking Occasions

TORRANCE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian®, the beloved bakery brand known for nearly 75 years of irresistibly soft and sweet breads, buns and rolls, is expanding its foodservice footprint into convenience retail with the debut of its Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites at Sheetz®. The launch marks King's Hawaiian's first-ever single-serve snack offering and underscores the growing opportunity for operators to leverage trusted brands to drive differentiation and delight consumers.

KING’S HAWAIIAN SOFT PRETZEL BITES MAKE C-STORE DEBUT AT SHEETZ IN FIRST-TO-MARKET LAUNCH

Available at Sheetz locations across 830+ stores across the Mid-West region, the new offering combines the signature touch of sweetness consumers know and love from King's Hawaiian with the savory taste of a classic pretzel in a portable, grab-and-go format designed for today's snacking occasions.

Pre-salted and packaged in a convenient pouch, King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites deliver an elevated snacking experience that meets consumers wherever cravings strike—whether on the road, during busy workdays, or as an afternoon indulgence.

"Innovation at King's Hawaiian is rooted in creating new ways for consumers to experience the flavors they love while helping operators meet evolving demand," said Kyra Gilbert, Director of Brand Commercialization at King's Hawaiian. "The launch of our new single-serve soft Pretzel Bites format expands how consumers can enjoy King's Hawaiian beyond traditional occasions, while giving operators a premium, portable snack backed by one of the most trusted brands in bakery."

Built for Today's Snacking Consumer

Snacking has evolved from an occasion to a lifestyle. The U.S. snacking category now exceeds $53 billion, fueled by consumers seeking portable options that satisfy cravings without compromising on quality or taste.

King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites were developed with this consumer in mind: a trusted brand delivering a familiar flavor experience in an entirely new format. According to a Buyer survey conducted with Numerator (2024), 86% of consumers agree King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are ideal for on-the-go snacking, while 83% say they taste great.

The power of the King's Hawaiian brand also drives measurable impact. In head-to-head testing against unbranded alternatives conducted by Technomic, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites scored:

+18 points higher on uniqueness

higher on uniqueness +8 points higher on likelihood to drive a visit

higher on likelihood to drive a visit +4 points higher on craveability

Additionally, consumers indicated a willingness to pay a premium of up to $0.50 more for the King's Hawaiian branded experience.

Expanding the Pretzel Platform

The Sheetz launch builds on the momentum of King's Hawaiian's growing pretzel portfolio and the brand's broader strategy to expand into new channels and occasions.

Pretzel Buns have experienced 6% menu growth in the past four years, with projected 17% growth over the next four years, according to Datassential (2026). Pretzel Bites are growing even faster, increasing 43% in the past four years with a projected 33% four-year growth trajectory.

Together, these innovations represent King's Hawaiian's continued investment in helping operators unlock new menu possibilities, drive incremental traffic, and meet evolving consumer demand across foodservice channels.

Availability

King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites are now available in single-serve format at Sheetz locations and distributed nationally through DOT Foods.

Foodservice operators and convenience retailers interested in carrying King's Hawaiian Single Serve Pretzel Bites can contact the King's Hawaiian Foodservice team at [email protected] or visit KingsHawaiianFoodService.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE King's Hawaiian