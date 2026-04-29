The limited-edition collaboration features a brand-new flavor developed exclusively for the partnership and available now at select Van Leeuwen scoop shops

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian, maker of the No. 1 dinner roll in America, is launching a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. To celebrate the nationwide launch of the highly anticipated Ube Coconut Sweet Rolls, the two brands have teamed up to debut an Ube Coconut ice cream and an exclusive Ube Coconut Ice Cream Sandwich, bringing together bold, island-inspired flavors in an entirely new way.

KING’S HAWAIIAN AND VAN LEEUWEN JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND UBE COCONUT ICE CREAM AND ICE CREAM SANDWICH TO CELEBRATE NATIONWIDE LAUNCH OF UBE COCONUT SWEET ROLLS

At the center of the collaboration is a custom ice cream flavor developed by Van Leeuwen. Sandwiched between King's Hawaiian's newly released signature soft, fluffy Ube Coconut Sweet Rolls, the brand-new creation delivers a vibrant, multi-sensory experience that's as visually striking as it is irresistible.

King's Hawaiian, the family owned company founded over 75 years ago at its first bakery in Hawaii, recently launched Ube Coconut Sweet Rolls to grocery retailers nationwide on April 6. Made with real ube and coconut milk, the limited-time offering blends the brand's beloved sweet rolls recipe with ube, a purple yam known for its naturally vibrant violet hue and flavor notes reminiscent of vanilla, coconut and pistachio.

The national debut follows an overwhelmingly successful limited-time release in June 2025, where consumers took to social media in droves to share their love for the flavor and demand its return. Fueled by that enthusiasm and spirit of sharing island-inspired flavors, King's Hawaiian fast-tracked production to bring the fan-favorite innovation to shelves across the country.

Now, with the addition of the Ube Coconut Ice Cream Sandwich, fans can experience the flavor in an entirely new format, one that reimagines the rolls as a decadent dessert. The partnership reflects both brands' shared commitment to quality ingredients and culinary creativity, pushing boundaries while staying true to what fans love most.

The limited-edition flavor and ice cream sandwich will be available while supplies last at select Van Leeuwen scoop shops in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, offering consumers a chance to get their hands on one of the most exciting flavor collaborations of the season. Visit kingshawaiian.com/ube and vanleeuwenicecream.com to learn more.

About King's Hawaiian

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bites, and more. The soft, fluffy texture and signature sweetness in KING'S HAWAIIAN bread make every occasion—from everyday meals to holiday gatherings—more special.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen began as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. The brand is known for its French-style ice cream (made with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream) innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream. The brand recently introduced Frozen Yogurt, done the Van Leeuwen way - applying the same sourcing ethos it brings to its ice cream. Van Leeuwen has scoop shops across the country, and its ice cream is available in grocery stores or for nationwide shipping from their website. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE King's Hawaiian