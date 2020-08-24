KitchenAid Documentary "A Woman's Place" Empowers Women In The Culinary Industry, Now Streaming On Hulu

In partnership with Vox Creative, Digitas and Ventureland, the 30-minute documentary, directed by Academy Award Winner Rayka Zehtabchi, provides a provocative and honest look at the biases and barriers women face in the culinary industry through the stories of three inspiring chefs who are pushing for change.

The film reveals a concerning statistic from a 2013 study by the Office of U.S. Labor statistics that despite women accounting for 50% of culinary school graduates, they hold only 7% of executive chef roles in the United States.1 "A Woman's Place" was created with the goal to support and empower emerging women in culinary to bridge the gap as they strive to become leaders in the industry.

Starting today, the documentary will stream on-demand exclusively on Hulu. Hulu subscribers can visit the "Women's Equality" collection on the platform to watch the film alongside a collection of more than 50 TV shows and movies that honor diverse women trailblazers in their field and reflect on progress made in the fight for equality for all women.

A unique partnership with the James Beard Foundation (JBF) complements the launch of the film through a custom mentorship program, presented by KitchenAid, developed to advance women in culinary arts and support the industry at large as it rebuilds.

"Over the last century, women, despite their incredible contributions, have struggled to make it in professional kitchens — held back by inequalities unfairly put upon them," said Rob Sundy, Head of Brand Marketing & Creative Studios at Whirlpool Corporation, the parent company of the KitchenAid brand. "As a brand built by women and that stands for creating possibility in the kitchen, we can't stand for inequalities any longer. And now as restaurants fight to reopen after a terrible pandemic forced their doors shut, they need our support more than ever."

Since KitchenAid was founded, women have defined and shaped the brand. Women named the brand, sold the products door to door, and a woman by the name of Josephine Cochrane invented the commercial dishwasher that KitchenAid first introduced to the market.

MEET THE CHEFS DRIVING INDUSTRY CHANGE

The documentary follows three chefs who have carved a path for themselves in a male-dominated industry, working against biases in the hopes of making their culinary dreams a reality.

"There is so much authenticity in this project," said Zehtabchi, "A Woman's Place" director. "You watch it and you walk away from it and it feels honest and real. It's cinematic and beautiful and the interviews are thoughtfully crafted. It comes straight from our subjects." Vox Media enrolled Epic Digital, a team of story hunters acquired by Vox Media in 2019, to uncover the stories of the women featured in the film:

Marielle Fabie , who grew up always lending a hand in the kitchen — whether it was helping her single mother cook for the family or helping her dad run his food truck — yet faced a double standard from her family, refusing to see cooking as anything but a hobby when she showed interest in culinary school. The disadvantages Marielle experienced as a woman of color have only fueled her ambition; she works tirelessly to be the best at what she does. Today, her success has finally proven to her parents that cooking is a viable and sustainable career for women.





Etana Diaz , who began her career as a pastry chef and a line cook in fine dining, but found her true love for butchery after discovering that pastry wasn't her passion. Etana proves that her dedication and drive outweigh her size and gender. She approaches meat cutting with creativity, ethics and knowledge and is proud to be a " Lady Butcher ."





Karyn Tomlinson , who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in France , and on her first day on the job was told to go to the front of house for service. While her interest was in savory cuisine, she began working her way up through opportunities in pastry where she grew creatively. None of it discouraged her from pursuing her dream of becoming a head chef, and eventually she found herself at the helm of a kitchen. In 2018 she became the first solo woman to win Grand Cochon, a national whole hog cook-off. Today, she faces new challenges as she embarks on the complex process of opening Myriel, her first restaurant, during a pandemic.

CELEBRITY CHEFS RAISE AWARENESS FOR A WOMAN'S PLACE

Women-identifying chefs have long struggled to rise to the top. Faced with bias, sexism and harassment, women find themselves adapting to a work environment that inherently makes assumptions on their abilities and worth. Common biases in the culinary industry include beliefs such as: "a chef isn't a worthy career for a woman," "women can't be creative in the kitchen," "women aren't as good as men in the kitchen and belong in front of house positions," "women are home cooks and don't belong in fine dining."

The culinary industry is rallying around the mission of "A Woman's Place," and chefs from around the country are partnering with KitchenAid to show their support.

"I was thrilled to hear KitchenAid was working to expose and drive greater awareness of the disparities happening in kitchens," said Dominique Crenn, chef of Atelier Crenn and the only female Three Michelin star recipient in the United States. "I've been lucky to receive 'best female chef' awards and always wondered why I can't just be best chef? I am fully behind this initiative and hope my industry peers share their support as well."

"Equality is something I advocate for in all aspects of my life, and the kitchen is no exception," said Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 10 winner, Kristen Kish. "I'm proud to stand with KitchenAid and my culinary peers to shed light on this issue and inspire a new era for our industry, void of bias, sexism and harassment."

Additional chef partners include 2008 JBF Award winner of "Best Chef in the United States," Grant Achatz, renowned chef, food stylist and restaurateur Camille Becerra, 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award recipient and President of Morph Hospitality Group, Maneet Chauhan and 2019 JBF Award winner of "Rising Star Chef of the year," Kwame Onwuachi.

With the help of these industry leaders, KitchenAid aims to drive greater awareness of culinary inequality and highlight the resources, via partners like JBF, that will allow the industry to build back better.

EMPOWERING THE INDUSTRY WITH THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

As part of the effort, KitchenAid is partnering with JBF to create more possibilities in the kitchen for culinary professionals as they face a difficult recovery. Through James Beard Foundation Mentorship, KitchenAid will provide critical support and resources to women through educational tools and mentorship that help women build and grow their business. The partnership is the result of an effort by the foundation's partner Intersport, to develop enhanced, synergistic relationships with like-minded, premier brands.

JBF is committed to helping independent restaurants survive the crisis, rebuild better and thrive for the long-term. James Beard Foundation Mentorship, presented by KitchenAid, is designed to empower and engage a network of culinary leaders. Mentors on the platform harbor vast expertise on a variety of culinary related topics, bringing a range of perspectives and backgrounds to chefs around the country in need of support and advice.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

For those looking to support the culinary industry, visit kitchenaid.com/awomansplace.html to learn more about advancing the industry's recovery and find ways to support James Beard Foundation Mentorship. KitchenAid also invites you to show your support for women in culinary on social with #culinaryequality. Visit @kitchenaidusa to see how KitchenAid is using #culinaryequality to highlight the stories of women in the industry who deserve more recognition.

The film is available today on Hulu. Watch the trailer on YouTube.

To discover more and view assets for download, visit our press kit at kitchenaidmediakit.com.

About KitchenAid Brand

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit kitchenaid.com or join us at facebook.com/kitchenaid and instagram.com/kitchenaidusa.

About Digitas

Digitas is the Connected Marketing Agency, built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other. Leveraging comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and a proprietary planning process called North, Digitas delivers ambitious outcomes via connected practices that include Creative + Media Campaigns, Brand Experiences, CRM & Loyalty and Marketing Transformation. Digitas serves the world's leading brands through a global network comprised of more than 4,000 employees across over 30 countries and 50 offices. For more information visit www.digitas.com, where everything connects.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading premium streaming service offering live and on-demand TV and movies, with and without commercials, both in and outside the home. Launched in 2008, Hulu is the only service that gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals like Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale and The Act, Golden Globe Award, Emmy® Award nominated and Peabody-winning series Ramy, Emmy® Award nominated series including The Looming Tower, Catch-22, Castle Rock, and Pen15 alongside hit series Marvel's Runaways, Dollface, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, Hillary, Shrill and Oscar® and Emmy®-nominated documentary film Minding the Gap. The service also streams live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks – available all in one place. Recent hit Hulu Originals include Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the TV adaptation of best-selling novel Normal People and comedy series The Great. Upcoming Original releases include The Dropout based on the ABC News investigative podcast and starring Kate McKinnon and the book to screen adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation promotes Good Food For Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in New York City.

About Ventureland

Ventureland is the creative studio arm of PRETTYBIRD which focuses on developing entertainment properties and original IP alongside the world's top filmmakers, studios and brands. Ventureland is committed to extending its storytelling capabilities across the worlds of film, TV and documentary and utilizing their artistry across a variety of platforms. Some of Ventureland's film and TV highlights include READY FOR WAR (Toronto Film Festival) which was acquired by Showtime; AKA Jane Roe (FX and Hulu) and Kirby Jenner, a scripted comedy acquired by Quibi, AMERICAN RAP STAR (SXSW) and THE DISPUTE (Facebook).

About Vox Creative

Vox Creative is Vox Media's award-winning brand studio. Vox Creative's team of strategists, writers, storytellers, and analysts create original content and experiences that connect brands with influential audiences across Vox Media's editorial networks and beyond. Vox Creative's work spans short and long-form video, podcasts, explainers, experiential, shoppable content and more. They've built houses, invented cocktails, produced documentaries, traveled inside companies to uncover untold stories, and, on rare occasions, have gone to the moon.

Media Contact:

Zoe Krey

MSL

[email protected]

1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statitics 2013 Report 1040



SOURCE KitchenAid

