KitchenAid Celebrates Launch of New Major Appliance Line With Immersive Holiday "Room To Host" Pop-Up in New York City

The bookable space, located in New York's iconic West Village neighborhood at 137 7th Avenue South, features a fully functional kitchen, inspired by the new KitchenAid® major appliance line in the Juniper colorway. Room To Host offers a multi-sensory experience, preparing recipes using the new line of appliances with guidance from professional chef and TV personality Claire Robinson.

Beginning Thursday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET, consumers aged 21+ within 60 miles of the West Village can enter to reserve a spot in the Room To Host pop-up and invite up to 11 guests for a complimentary dinner party by visiting kitchenaid.com/room-to-host. Limited reservations are available.

"Despite being constantly connected online, in today's world we feel more disconnected than ever from the people and activities that help keep us grounded," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President, CMO North America, Whirlpool Corporation. "With Room to Host, KitchenAid is making space this holiday season for people to get back to creating together — meals, memories, and connections."

Antoni Porowski, New York Times best-selling author, home-cooking enthusiast and food and wine expert on Queer Eye, helped unveil the space with an intimate VIP event in the West Village on Oct. 28. Fans can follow his social channels for a look at the space and the new major appliance line.

"Food has a special way of bringing people together," said Porowski. "Through Room To Host, KitchenAid offers a beautiful backdrop, expert inspiration and all the tools they need to make the most of their time together in the kitchen this holiday season."

But the festivities don't end in New York. In a season when so many crave connection, KitchenAid is also awarding 10 "gather grants" of $1,000 each to help consumers across the U.S. cultivate genuine moments of togetherness. All entrants will also have the opportunity to win a complete suite of the newly-released KitchenAid® major appliance line.

To learn more about Room To Host and enter for the chance to host your holiday gathering, please visit kitchenaid.com/room-to-host beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 13.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales — close to 90% of which were in the Americas — 44,000 employees and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

