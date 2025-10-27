NBC's On Brand with Jimmy Fallon sparks new campaign for the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of NBC's new hit series, "On Brand with Jimmy Fallon," KitchenAid put aspiring marketers to the test to help merchandise its ingenious innovation, the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System, to American audiences.

Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John, and KitchenAid executives Gaby Tartaret and Chad Ries on the set of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

Now available in a new Porcelain White colorway, the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System is a collection of innovative appliances powered by the same removable and rechargeable battery, giving Makers the freedom to make wherever, whenever. The system includes essential small appliances, such as the KitchenAid Go® Cordless Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Food Chopper, Personal Blender, Kitchen Vacuum, Top Down Chopper, Coffee Grinder, Citrus Juicer and Spice Grinder.

On Friday night's episode of "On Brand with Jimmy Fallon," KitchenAid selected the idea of Bianca Fernandez to market its cordless small appliance system. Bianca's "No Cords Attached" web series is a dating show where hopeful suitors can win over the heart (and stomach) of an individual with the help of the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System.

"The KitchenAid Go® Cordless System was designed to empower Makers to create their favorite recipes with ease, no matter where they may be," said Chadwick Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid Small Appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "It was fascinating to see how each participant had their own take on how to best market the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System. Bianca's concept felt right for the brand as it uniquely spoke to the connection aspect of the small appliance system."

Since KitchenAid is for Makers at any and every skill level, the brand is giving consumers a chance to win a Porcelain White KitchenAid Go® Cordless System of their own. Until October 30, 2025, consumers can enter to win here*: https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/cordless-sweepstakes-2025

For more information or to purchase The KitchenAid Go® Cordless System, please visit KitchenAid.com .

