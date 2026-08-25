Kiva Sales & Service and Petalfast Complete Merger

Enhanced distribution offerings and a growing brand roster mark the next phase for California's leading cannabis sales and distribution platform.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Sales & Service (KSS) and Petalfast today announced the completion of their merger, finalizing the strategic combination first announced in March. The deal closed on Aug. 17, 2026, uniting two established sales and distribution operations under one platform serving California and beyond.

The combined company builds on the recent launch of KSS Lite, a streamlined distribution tier built for brands managing their own sales teams. KSS Lite gives these brands direct access to the KSS/Petalfast retail network and logistics infrastructure without the full-service sales model. Various Full Partnership models remain available for brands seeking deep retail collaboration and strong cash collection options.

"We built this combination around one idea: a cannabis brand should never have to choose between scale and control," said Scott Palmer, Co-Founder of KSS. "Full-service sales, self-directed distribution, retail relationships, digital ordering, logistics, remittance: brands now find every piece of a go-to-market strategy under one roof. No other distribution platform offers this range of capabilities."

The merger preserves both companies' sales teams, existing partner relationships, and the customer service standards brands rely on. KSS Live, the company's digital ordering marketplace, continues to support both service tiers, giving self-managed brands buyer visibility and full-service partners a technology layer built on field sales and hands-on customer service.

The combined organization will operate under a united name that will be announced later this year. Petalfast Co-Founder Arun Kurichety now serves as CEO of the combined organization. Palmer will chair the combined board as the company builds on its success in California and plans expansion into New York and New Jersey, and will stay on as CEO of Kiva Confections.

"Brands are already voting with their business," said Kurichety. "Since we signed our letter of intent, eight new brands have joined our platform. This momentum tells us we understand today's market and are building the right model for California and our expansion into new states."

KSS and Petalfast now represent one of the deepest brand rosters in cannabis, spanning full service, agency sales and logistics-only support. Each new brand builds momentum for the platform and points to strong growth ahead for the combined organization.

To view the current portfolio, please visit KSS Live.

ABOUT KIVA SALES & SERVICE

Founded after the successful launch of Kiva Confections in 2010, Kiva Sales & Service connects dispensaries throughout California with premium cannabis products, including Kiva, CLSICS, Gelato, Level, Pax, Uncle Arnie's, CANN, and Emerald Sky. An innovation incubator with a distribution network covering the entire state, KSS provides next-level support and expert logistics services from distribution to remittance. Learn more at kivasales.com.

ABOUT PETALFAST

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing, and distribution platform for the regulated cannabis industry, representing emerging and established brands in California. Notable brands include Smokiez, Sundae, Happy Fruit, Cure Company, and Jungle Boys. Campfire Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor; Eudaimonia Law PC and Kurichety Law PC served as legal counsel.

SOURCE Petalfast