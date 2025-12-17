Petalfast and Sunderstorm Announce LOI to Combine Distribution Capabilities in Strategic California Expansion

The deal supports state-wide distribution, logistics and technology infrastructure with expanded capacity, top-performing sales organization, leading portfolio of brands led by Sunderstorm's KANHA premium line of cannabis edibles, and growth capital to support future expansion.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast , a leading national sales and distribution platform for the regulated cannabis industry, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to combine Sunderstorm's California distribution and logistics assets with Petalfast's growing national platform. The transaction, slated for completion in Q1 2026, marks Petalfast's major entry into California distribution and includes exclusive, long-term rights to distribute Sunderstorm's KANHA premium edibles line. The deal transforms Petalfast into a full-service California distributor, with statewide reach through Sunderstorm's NorCal and SoCal hubs, best-in-class technology, delivery fleet, proven AR/cash collection systems and an experienced workforce. In turn, Sunderstorm gains greater resources to expand its house of brands and access to a well-capitalized partner in Petalfast. Retailers will continue to work with the same Sunderstorm logistics and operations teams they trust today, while gaining the added resources, tools and technology of the Petalfast ecosystem.

"We've been listening to the market and have heard repeatedly about the need for more customer-focused distribution solutions. By gaining Sunderstorm's operational excellence and experienced team, this agreement accelerates our path to becoming the country's top cannabis sales and distribution company as the industry evolves," said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky .

"Petalfast has established itself as a leader of sales and distribution in multiple cannabis markets, and this agreement positions them for even greater growth and impact," said Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "Sunderstorm's sophisticated technology and systems will efficiently deliver cannabis products at scale for Petalfast customers. In addition, this deal allows us to focus on building our house of brands while ensuring our retail partners receive industry-leading service."

Brands interested in working and growing with Petalfast should email [email protected].

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California and Arizona. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include MFused, Maven, Sherbinski, Cure Company, Wana, and Smokiez. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers, valuable feedback from buyers and the opportunity to gain market share. The Company is currently expanding its high-performing sales and distribution team and retail engagement services into additional legal cannabis markets throughout the United States.

About Sunderstorm

Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm is a leading cannabis company with the first global cannabis edibles brand, KANHA, setting the benchmark for innovation, quality, and scale. KANHA is known for award-winning fast-acting edibles and vapes celebrated for flavor, texture, purity, and precision dosing, backed by the brand's Fresh Promise; a commitment to zero pesticides, rigorous testing, and nitrogen-flushed packaging for optimal freshness. Sunderstorm operates across major U.S. markets including California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Illinois, with recent international expansion into Thailand, Japan, Europe, and Australia. KANHA's hemp-derived gummies are also available in an additional 30+ U.S. states via kanhalife.com.

SOURCE Petalfast