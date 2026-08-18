KLA Legal Opens Doors After 90+ Depart Cipriani & Werner

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 lawyers and 40 support personnel have departed Cipriani & Werner to form KLA Legal LLP (www.klalegal.com) named for its founders Ernie Koschineg, John Loyal and Mike Abbott. The new full-service law firm features a deep bench of professionals in cybersecurity and privacy and offers unique expertise in life sciences, technology E&O, media, digital health and healthcare, D&O and complex litigation.

KLA Legal's offices are fully virtual and will feature professionals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Florida, as well as a UK office in London. The start-up has plans to expand in California and Colorado in the near term.

"The time was right to create something unique and special to serve clients worldwide," said Koschineg, Founding Partner and Chair of National Litigation. "I could not ask for better co-captains than John and Mike, or a better team behind us, to embark on this journey."

"Cyber threats are not just growing, they are also evolving," said Loyal, Founding Partner and Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Incident Response. "The counselors trusted to protect and support entities who face these threats must also evolve and grow. I could not be more excited for this opportunity."

"This move allows us to be more focused, more agile, and more effective," said Abbott, Founding Partner and Chair of Life Sciences and Complex Litigation. "That's what clients expect in this day and age."

SOURCE KLA Legal