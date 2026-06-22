Klöckner Pentaplast announces leadership transition

Appoints industry veteran Michael Zacka as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Robert Villaquiran retiring after 42 years in packaging industry

Initiates search process to identify next CEO

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klöckner Pentaplast ("kp" or the "Company") today announced that Michael Zacka, a current member of the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 22, 2026. He succeeds Roberto Villaquiran, who has decided to retire from the Company after 42 years in the packaging industry. The Board has initiated a search to identify the next CEO.

Mr. Zacka is a highly experienced global executive with more than three decades of leadership across the consumer goods, packaging and industrial sectors. He brings a strong track record of driving value creation through commercial and operational excellence, innovation, productivity and talent development.

"Over the past year, kp has transformed its balance sheet, establishing a strong financial foundation and enhancing its ability to better meet the evolving needs of its customers," said Andrew Berlin, Chairman of the Board. "The Company's next CEO will be responsible for building on our momentum and leveraging our competitive advantages to drive continued innovation for customers worldwide. As this search proceeds, we are fortunate to be able to tap into Michael's strong record of leadership and driving meaningful value creation. Looking ahead, our team remains fully focused on deepening collaboration with customers and partners across the value chain to advance a differentiated portfolio of sustainable, high-performance packaging and film solutions and reinforce our leadership position in the industry."

Mr. Berlin continued, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Roberto for his contributions to kp, particularly his leadership in guiding our teams through the Company's restructuring process and helping position the business for its next chapter. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

"I am honoured to serve as Interim CEO and appreciate the Board's confidence and support at this critical time for kp," said Mr. Zacka. "As we continue to move the Company forward and unlock its full potential, I am eager to roll up my sleeves alongside the leadership team to execute our value creation strategy rooted in operational excellence and differentiated customer service and innovation."

About Michael Zacka

Michael Zacka is a global C-Suite leader with more than 30 years of leadership experience across the consumer goods, packaging and industrial sectors. He most recently served as President of EMEA and Asia Pacific at Amcor plc, where he oversaw a portfolio business exceeding €5 billion in revenue across more than 30 countries, 80 manufacturing sites, with over 19,000 employees.

Mr. Zacka has a proven track record of driving transformation and shareholder value through operational excellence, innovation, and disciplined capital allocation, including leading major restructurings, M&A integrations, and divestitures. Previously, as Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer, he led global commercial and sustainability strategies, helping position the company as an industry leader in recyclable and reusable packaging.

Prior to Amcor, Michael held senior leadership roles at Tetra Pak across North America and Asia Pacific. He serves on the board and audit committee of Nouryon and holds a Bachelor of Business from Griffith University, along with executive education from IMD and Ashridge Business School.

About Klöckner Pentaplast

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs, kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging and specialty film solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card markets, amongst others. With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding product integrity, assuring safety and consumer health, improving sustainability, and protecting brand reputation. kp's "Investing in Better" sustainability strategy solidifies its commitment to achieving ten clear targets for long-term improvement by increasing the recycling and recyclability of products, cutting carbon emissions and continuous improvement in employee engagement, safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

For five consecutive years, kp has held a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social and ethical performance ratings. This ranks kp in the top 1% of companies rated in the manufacturing of plastics products sector.

Founded in 1965, kp has 27 plants in 16 countries and employs over 5,000 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. kp is proud to have celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.

For more information visit: www.kpfilms.com

Media contacts:

Hilary Barnes

Group Director, Global Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Klöckner Pentaplast