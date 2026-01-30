Klöckner Pentaplast successfully completes financial restructuring

Emerges from court-supervised process with significantly strengthened balance sheet

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klöckner Pentaplast ("kp" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from the US Chapter 11 process. With the support of new ownership and a significantly strengthened financial foundation, kp is well positioned to continue serving its customers, delivering its leading portfolio, and driving cutting-edge innovation for the long term.

With the financial restructuring process concluded, kp emerges having eliminated approximately €1.3 billion of funded debt. The Company's ongoing operations are further supported by €349 million in new capital received in connection with the process. With a significantly strengthened balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility, kp enters its next phase with confidence and is well prepared to drive results.

Entering 2026, kp remains a global leader, shaping the future of sustainable, high-performance packaging and film solutions. The Company is focused on meeting and exceeding customer expectations with agility and excellence, while helping support the transition to a more circular economy.

Roberto Villaquiran, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today represents the next exciting phase in kp's journey, as we emerge from this process as a financially stronger company. I am energised by the opportunities ahead, and I am highly confident that our talented teams will continue to build on our leading product portfolio and global presence. We are grateful for the support of our new owners, who continue to demonstrate their confidence in our business and future prospects as we deliver innovative and sustainable packaging and film solutions to customers globally."

Mr. Villaquiran continued, "I am proud of our dedicated employees for their relentless commitment to providing excellent service for our customers. We also appreciate our global customers, vendors, suppliers, and business partners for their tremendous support, and look forward to working together as we embrace a new chapter of partnership and value creation."

In connection with its emergence, kp has executed a transition of ownership of the Company to a group of its financial partners led by funds affiliated with Redwood Capital Management, LLC.

Sean Sauler and Ruben Kliksberg, Co-Chief Investment Officers at Redwood Capital Management, said, "We're very proud to continue supporting kp and partner with kp's leadership as the Company moves forward and builds on its competitive advantages from a position of strength. kp's dedication to fostering cutting‑edge innovation and customer service positions the Company for sustained long‑term success."

Mr. Villaquiran and Redwood Capital Management Partner Michael Kaufman have been appointed to kp's Board of Directors. Additionally, it is expected that industry leader Andrew Berlin will be appointed to the Board as Chairman in the near term. Mr. Berlin served as Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging for over three decades prior to its sale to Oak Hill Capital Partners.

kp will finalise the remainder of its Board with industry veterans and leaders over the coming weeks as it positions the Company to deliver value to its customers, employees, and stakeholders.

About Klöckner Pentaplast

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs, kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging and specialty film solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card markets, amongst others. With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding product integrity, assuring safety and consumer health, improving sustainability, and protecting brand reputation. kp's "Investing in Better" sustainability strategy solidifies its commitment to achieving ten clear targets for long-term improvement by increasing the recycling and recyclability of products, cutting carbon emissions and continuous improvement in employee engagement, safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

For five consecutive years, kp has held a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social and ethical performance ratings. This ranks kp in the top 1% of companies rated in the manufacturing of plastics products sector.

Founded in 1965, kp has 27 plants in 16 countries and employs over 5,000 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. kp is proud to have celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.

