KMM Group Receives Investment from RS2 Healthcare Partners

J. Mark King Joins as Chief Executive Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

HATBORO, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group ("KMM" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated precision contract manufacturer specializing in complex, tight-tolerance components for the medical device industry and other highly demanding markets, today announced the completion of an investment by RS2 Healthcare Partners ("RS2"), a Boston-based private equity firm.

J. Mark King, President & CEO, KMM Group KMM Group Global Headquarters, Hatboro, PA

In conjunction with the investment, KMM announced the appointment of J. Mark King as President and Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder John Shegda will serve as Chief Technology Officer, leading engineering and technology strategy, while Co-founder Eric Wilhelm has been appointed Executive Vice President, Business Transformation & Organizational Capability, overseeing operational excellence and scalable growth. The leadership changes preserve continuity for customers, employees, and partners and position the Company for continued growth and manufacturing excellence.

"KMM has earned customers' trust by solving complex manufacturing challenges that many others simply cannot do," said J. Mark King. "I am honored and excited to continue building on KMM's momentum. I have a long history of working with the principals at RS2 Healthcare Partners as well as serving as an advisor to KMM. With this investment, I look forward to partnering with RS2, John, Eric and the rest of the KMM team to expand the Company's capabilities and further strengthen its position as a premier contract manufacturer for medtech and other end markets."

Mr. King is an industry veteran who brings more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tegra Medical, a leading medical device contract manufacturer and former portfolio company of RS2 Healthcare Partners. Prior to Tegra, Mr. King served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Clinical Innovations, a market leader in women's health medical devices. In addition, he has held leadership positions at Baxter Healthcare, Cardinal Health, and Johnson and Johnson.

"Manufacturing is evolving rapidly, and our customers continue to push the boundaries of engineering," said John Shegda. "My focus is to ensure KMM stays ahead of that curve by advancing our manufacturing technology, expanding our engineering expertise, and helping customers bring the next generation of life-changing medical technologies to market. We are thrilled to partner with RS2 and Mark to ensure that we deliver on our vision, uphold our mission, and continue to support our customers."

"Our customers count on KMM to deliver quality, responsiveness and execution every day," said Eric Wilhelm. "As we continue to grow, our priority is to strengthen every part of our operation while preserving the culture, accountability and manufacturing excellence that have always defined KMM. RS2 is the ideal partner for KMM, given the firm's significant contract manufacturing expertise and deep experience scaling founder-owned companies."

"KMM is an exceptional company, with an excellent reputation in the marketplace, highly specialized capabilities, a blue chip customer base, and an extremely dedicated group of employees," said Craig Stern, Co-Managing Partner at RS2 Healthcare Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with John, Eric, and Mark for the Company's next chapter."

About KMM Group

KMM Group is a premier contract manufacturer specializing in complex, tight-tolerance components for the medical device industry and other highly demanding markets. KMM solves complex, failure-intolerant engineering challenges through integrated capabilities, technical expertise, and scalable production. For more information visit kmmgrp.com.

About RS2 Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1989, RS2 Healthcare Partners (formerly Riverside Partners) is a Boston-based private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The Firm exclusively focuses on healthcare investing in the lower middle market. RS2 Healthcare Partners combines a disciplined investment strategy, specialized sector expertise, a highly experienced team of investment professionals and healthcare advisors, and a collaborative approach to partnering with founders and management teams. For more information, visit rs2healthcare.com.

CONTACT:

Amy Rodgers

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(215) 280-1374

SOURCE KMM Group