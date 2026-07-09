KMM Group Adds Industry Veteran Lance Feeley to Growing Commercial Team

The addition reflects KMM's continued investment in experienced manufacturing professionals.

HATBORO, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group announced today that Lance Feeley has joined the company as Director of Global Business Development, strengthening its ability to support customers with complex precision manufacturing projects across the MedTech, Aerospace, SpaceTech, and High-Tech industries.

Experienced manufacturing leader Lance Feeley joins KMM to help customers reduce risk and scale production. Post this Lance Feeley, Director of Global Business Development for KMM Group, Ltd.

Feeley's relationship with KMM's leadership spans more than two decades. He first met CEO John Shegda in 2004 while collaborating on centerless grinding projects, building a relationship rooted in technical collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to solving complex manufacturing challenges.

"I think Lance and I always knew that he was a great fit for KMM," said Shegda. "He has an uncanny ability to see how seemingly disparate concepts can come together to create a great advantage down the road. A high-level business development role in a rapidly growing, highly technical company is tailor-made for his skill set."

With a background in Industrial Engineering and nearly 30 years in manufacturing business development, Feeley brings a consultative approach that helps customers reduce manufacturing risk, improve manufacturability, and successfully scale production.

"Few people understand KMM's technologies, capabilities, and customer base as well as Lance," said Rick Desrosiers, VP of Business Development. "His deep technical knowledge, combined with years of working closely with customers throughout both the United States and Europe, makes him an outstanding addition to our growing organization."

"What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside a team I like, trust, and respect while helping customers build products that improve lives and explore new frontiers," Feeley said. "I believe lasting partnerships begin by listening, understanding a customer's challenges, and working together to solve them."

As manufacturers face tighter tolerances, greater automation, and increasingly complex production requirements, KMM continues investing in experienced professionals, advanced capabilities, and long-term customer partnerships. The company is actively expanding its manufacturing team and seeking skilled professionals who want to build meaningful careers in precision manufacturing.

For more information about KMM Group, and to connect with Lance Feeley, or to view available manufacturing career opportunities, visit kmmgrp.com.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

KMM Group is the precision manufacturing partner OEMs trust to solve complex, failure-intolerant engineering challenges through integrated capabilities, deep technical expertise, and scalable production for medical device, aerospace, defense, space, and advanced technology applications.

CONTACT:

Amy Rodgers

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(215) 280-1374

SOURCE KMM Group