KnitWell Group Appoints Jessica Sibley to Board of Directors

TIME Chief Executive Officer brings significant expertise in brand transformation, innovation and growth

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KnitWell Group, a leading specialty retail apparel company with eight iconic American brands including Ann Taylor, Chico's, LOFT and Talbots, today announced the appointment of Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME, to its Board of Directors.

Jessica Sibley, newly appointed to KnitWell Group Board of Directors

Sibley is an accomplished chief executive and transformation leader with more than two decades of experience driving growth, innovation and business evolution across globally recognized brands. As CEO of TIME, a position she has held since 2022, she has led the revitalization of the iconic 103-year-old brand into diversified global enterprise spanning journalism, digital media, live events, television and film production, and strategic partnerships.

Under her leadership, TIME has accelerated revenue growth, expanded its global audience, advanced digital and AI innovation and strengthened its position for long-term success as one of the world's most trusted and influential media brands. Prior to TIME, Sibley served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Forbes and held senior leadership roles at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. Across her career, she has built a track record of revitalizing iconic brands, unlocking new avenues of growth and leading businesses through periods of significant transformation.

"Jessica has a remarkable track record of helping great brands evolve while staying true to what customers love most about them," said Lizanne Kindler, Chief Executive Officer of KnitWell Group. "Her deep experience leading transformation, driving sustainable growth and building meaningful connections with customers will bring valuable perspective to our Board as we continue to strengthen and grow our portfolio and position our brands for the future."

"I am honored to join the KnitWell Group Board of Directors," said Sibley. "KnitWell's portfolio is built on iconic brands that have earned enduring trust and loyalty from generations of customers. Throughout my career, I have focused on helping established brands evolve, deepen their cultural relevance, strengthen customer engagement and connect with new audiences while remaining true to their heritage. I look forward to working with Lizanne and the leadership team as they continue to build on the company's strong foundation and pursue new opportunities for growth."

ABOUT KNITWELL GROUP

KnitWell Group is a multi-brand retail company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Ann Taylor, Chico's, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and White House Black Market. A portfolio company of Sycamore Partners, KnitWell Group serves more than 21 million loyal customers nationwide and is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States, dedicated to empowering women and building meaningful, lasting customer relationships. Learn more at www.KnitWellGroup.com.

SOURCE KnitWell Group