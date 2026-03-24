NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KnitWell Group ("KnitWell"), a leading specialty retail apparel company with eight iconic American brands, today announced the appointment of Sarah Evans as Chief Human Resources Officer. Evans will lead all aspects of Human Resources across KnitWell and its portfolio of brands, including human resources business partnership, talent strategy and acquisition, total rewards and human resources information systems. She will also oversee corporate communications, belonging and philanthropy, and will serve as a member of the KnitWell Executive Committee.

Sarah Evans joins KnitWell Group as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Evans brings extensive experience leading human resources organizations in large, complex, multi-channel businesses across both public and private company environments. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Ocean Spray, where she led the global human resources and corporate communications function. Prior to Ocean Spray, Evans held senior human resources leadership roles at Terminix and Walmart, supporting employee populations ranging from 4,000 to more than 2 million associates worldwide. She began her career with TECO Energy.

"Sarah is an exceptional leader and a great addition to our executive team," said Lizanne Kindler, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of KnitWell. "Her experience spans consumer goods, services and retail, and she has led organizations of extraordinary scale and complexity. And in every role, Sarah's focus on driving the best outcomes for associates and the business has cemented her reputation for building high-performing teams and cultures. We are thrilled to welcome her to KnitWell."

"Joining KnitWell is an exciting opportunity to help shape a company that is both grounded in heritage and focused on the future," said Evans. "With eight iconic brands, millions of loyal customers, and an incredibly talented team, KnitWell has tremendous potential to continue evolving and growing. I look forward to partnering across the organization to build an environment where our people and our brands can thrive."

ABOUT KNITWELL GROUP

KnitWell Group is a multi-brand retail company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Ann Taylor, Chico's, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and White House Black Market. Serving more than 21 million loyal customers nationwide, KnitWell Group is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States, dedicated to empowering women and building meaningful, lasting customer relationships. Learn more at www.KnitWellGroup.com.

SOURCE KnitWell Group