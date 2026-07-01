Knoa Pharma Board Appoints Michael Goettler as President and Chief Executive Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoa Pharma today announced the appointment of Michael Goettler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 6. Knoa Pharma, which began operations on May 1, 2026, is a pharmaceutical company driven by a defined public health purpose: to help abate the opioid crisis and ensure its opioid analgesic medicines are distributed safely and in a manner that limits the risk of diversion.

Michael Goettler

"Michael is a globally respected pharmaceutical leader who brings to Knoa Pharma more than 30 years of experience guiding organizations with a commitment to excellence. We are confident that under his leadership, Knoa Pharma will be well positioned to advance its public health purpose while responsibly meeting the needs of patients," said Dr. Norbert Riedel, Chairman of the Board of Knoa Pharma.

Goettler most recently served as CEO of Viatris, a global healthcare company. Throughout his career, Goettler has built and scaled innovative pharmaceutical businesses. His leadership experience spans commercial operations, R&D, medical affairs, and global markets. He has held senior roles at leading companies including Sanofi and Pfizer.

"I am honored to join Knoa Pharma at such an important moment," said Goettler. "This is a company defined by its purpose to help abate the opioid crisis, a mission that shapes everything it does, from how it serves patients to how it engages with communities. That commitment aligns deeply with my belief that pharmaceutical companies should be a force for good. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Knoa to advance this mission, build a sustainable business, and make a meaningful difference for patients and communities across the country."

In addition to serving as President and CEO, Goettler will serve as the fifth member of the Knoa Pharma Board. More information about the Knoa Pharma Board and the Knoa Foundation Trustees is available here.

Goettler has advised organizations across the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked extensively across the United States, Europe, and Asia, bringing a broad perspective to leadership and organizational culture.

He holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a graduate degree from the Koblenz School of Corporate Management in Germany.

About Knoa Pharma LLC

Knoa Pharma was founded with a public health purpose to help abate the opioid crisis. That mission drives everything we do. We expand access to lifesaving overdose reversal medicines and deliver affordable treatments for opioid use disorder, while ensuring the safe and responsible distribution of medicines that are critical to patient care, including opioid analgesics. We also innovate to address unmet patient needs and enhance our robust generics portfolio. Owned by a not-for-profit foundation, every aspect of the business is centered on improving public health, saving lives, supporting recovery, and bringing forward medicines that make a meaningful difference. Learn more at www.knoapharma.com.

SOURCE Knoa Pharma