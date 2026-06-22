Knoa Pharma to Present Pipeline Assets at BIO International Convention 2026

The Company will showcase its pipeline and invite conversations with potential partners at the biotechnology industry's premier global event, June 22–25.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoa Pharma LLC ("Knoa Pharma"), a public health-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to supporting patients and improving public health, will present its pipeline assets at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. PT in Theatre 1. Knoa Pharma is actively seeking partnerships to advance the development of investigational therapeutics for multiple assets across several disease areas including genitourinary disorders, substance use disorders, and oncology.

The company is discussing two assets, sunobinop and tinostamustine, both of which could present substantial revenue opportunities.*

Tinostamustine is a novel, first-in-class investigational drug combining DNA alkylating activity and HDAC inhibition in a single molecule. It has the potential to be a first-line agent to treat patients with glioblastoma (GBM), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. In Phase 1 studies as an adjuvant to standard chemoradiation, tinostamustine showed promising activity in difficult-to-treat newly diagnosed patients. The drug has received orphan drug designation from FDA and has the potential to be the first new pharmacologic treatment option for GBM in more than 20 years. In Phase 1/2 clinical trials, tinostamustine has also shown promise in multiple other solid and hematological tumors.

Currently, tinostamustine is also a part of GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment – NCT03970447), sponsored by the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research. This is a seamless phase 2/3 study conducted under a master protocol enabling multiple therapies or combinations of therapies to be evaluated simultaneously against a shared control arm. With its innovative design and efficient operational infrastructure, data from GBM AGILE can potentially be used as the foundation for new drug applications and registrations to the U.S. FDA and other health authorities.

Sunobinop is a novel, first-in-class nociceptin receptor agonist. The orally active investigational drug is in Phase 1/2 clinical development for multiple indications, including alcohol use disorder (AUD), interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), and overactive bladder (OAB). Related to AUD, sunobinop is the only agent intended to address alcohol craving, consumption, and sleep issues; it has the potential to be the first new modality in AUD in almost 20 years. Related to OAB and IC/BPS, sunobinop is a novel, first-in-class agent that targets the sensory nerves in the bladder to affect urination and pain, in addition to reducing nocturia. Both conditions, OAB and IC/BPS, have significant unmet need.

"Our approach is grounded in rigorous R&D and a deep exploration of disease biology to advance innovative therapies for patients facing complex and underserved conditions," said Dr. Julie Ducharme, Chief Scientific Officer, Knoa Pharma. "There are meaningful opportunities to collaborate along the way, and we look forward to partnering with those who share our ambitions."

"At the BIO International Convention, we will showcase our promising pipeline assets that have potential to benefit patients with unmet medical needs," said David Saussy, Head of Licensing and Business Development at Knoa Pharma. "We look forward to and welcome the opportunity to engage with potential partners who share in our commitment to scientific innovation and developing meaningful treatment options."

Companies interested in learning more about Knoa Pharma's pipeline and partnership opportunities are encouraged to connect with the team during the BIO International Convention 2026. For more information on pipeline products, e-mail [email protected]. View the BIO presentation here.

*This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that sunobinop or tinostamustine will successfully complete development or gain FDA approval.

About Knoa Pharma LLC

Knoa Pharma makes important medicines safely and responsibly, while innovating to benefit patients and the public health. The company is dedicated to safely distributing medicines that are critical to patient care, enhancing its robust generics portfolio, addressing unmet medical needs, and supporting initiatives to address the opioid crisis. Our public minded mission enables us to expand access to lifesaving overdose reversal medicines and affordable treatments for opioid use disorder – at no profit. Owned by a not-for-profit foundation, everything we do is centered on improving public health, saving lives, supporting recovery, and bringing forward medicines that make a meaningful difference. Learn more at www.knoapharma.com.

SOURCE Knoa Pharma