Knowles Teacher Initiative Opens Application for 2027 Teaching Fellowship

Four-year Fellowship invests in early-career high school math and science teachers as leaders in their classrooms and beyond

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative is now accepting applications for the 2027 Knowles Teaching Fellowship, a four-year program that supports early-career high school math and science teachers as they strengthen their teaching practice, develop leadership skills, and become part of a national community of educators committed to improving education.

Four current Knowles Teaching Fellows at the 2026 Knowles Teacher Conference.

Teaching can be deeply rewarding, but it can also be isolating—especially during the first years in the classroom. The Knowles Fellowship brings teachers together through three interconnected communities: their cohort, their regional network, and a national community of more than 600 educators. These relationships provide ongoing collaboration, mentorship, and professional learning that help teachers grow throughout their careers while advancing student learning.

Knowles Teaching Fellows receive comprehensive support, including:

Annual stipends;

grants for classroom materials, professional learning, National Board Certification, and teacher-led initiatives;

mentoring and coaching from experienced educators, and

lifelong membership in the Knowles Community.

"Early-career math and science teachers need and deserve our support more than ever. Our 2026 cohort of Teaching Fellows was the largest and most geographically diverse cohort in our history, and we're looking to expand even further with the 2027 cohort," said Jeff Rozelle, CEO of the Knowles Teacher Initiative. "By investing in burgeoning teacher leaders, we can improve math and science education for students across the country."

The application is now available and there are three opportunities to apply before the final deadline on January 19, 2027. Knowles will select up to 40 new Fellows from across the country who demonstrate strong content knowledge in physics, chemistry, biology, or mathematics and a deep commitment to teaching high school, growing their teaching practice, and building leadership capacity.

"The Knowles Teaching Fellowship supports me in trying new things, bringing ideas back to my school, and inspires me to look for places where I can lead professional development for my colleagues. I have also found that the Fellowship has helped guide my values as both an educator and colleague," stated John Doorenbos, Knowles Teaching Fellow, 2023 Cohort.

Visit https://knowlesteachers.org/knowlesfellowship to learn more.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

Media Contact

Cassandra Smith

Knowles Teacher Initiative

856-608-0001

[email protected]

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative