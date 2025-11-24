Knowles Elects Senior Fellow and Science Teacher Bradford Hill as New Trustee

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative is pleased to announce the appointment of Knowles Senior Fellow Bradford Hill to its Board of Trustees.

"Bradford embodies the spirit of Knowles—curiosity, leadership, and a relentless focus on improving teaching and learning," said Lawrence Tint, Chair of the Knowles Board of Trustees. "We're proud to welcome him to the Board and grateful for the expertise he brings to our mission."

Knowles Senior Fellow Bradford Hill

Bradford Hill is a Knowles Senior Fellow with over 20 years of experience teaching high school science. Bradford has played key roles in revamping high school STEM education at both the district and state levels. His work on the Patterns Approach has earned him the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the Paul W. Zitzewitz Award for Excellence in K-12 Physics Teaching. Additionally, Mr. Hill published the Patterns Approach in The Science Teacher, an official publication of the National Science Teachers Association.

"I am truly honored to be elected by the Knowles Fellows and excited to further the mission of this organization that has profoundly influenced my teaching journey, elevated my leadership, and enhanced my impact with students and fellow educators," said Bradford.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

