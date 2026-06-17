Kodak Charmera Millenium Edition Keychain Styled Digital Camera, Preorder at B&H Photo

Kodak Charmera Millenium, a 2000's styled Digital Keychain Blind Box Camera, adds 6 new designs, seven new photo filters and four new photo frames.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share the new Kodak Charmera Millenium Edition Keychain Camera. Kodak is fast forwarding the clock to the era of frosted tips and flip-phones with the unveiling of the Kodak Charmera Millenium Keychain Camera blind box camera. The same fun camera, now with a new turn of the millennium look reminiscent of digital point and shoot cameras of the early 2000's.

Kodak Charmera Millenium Edition Digital Camera (Single Blind Box) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1980970-REG/kodak_millennium1_charmera_millenium_edition_digital.html

Key Features

Blind Box with 1 of 7 Nostalgic Designs

Tiny Y2K-Inspired Digital Camera

High-Glass Aesthetic of the Early 2000s

1.6MP 1/4" CMOS Sensor

35mm Equivalent f/2.4 Lens

1440 x 1080 30 fps AVI Video Recording

4 Frames & 7 Filters in Photo Mode

Rear Display & Optical Window Viewfinder

microSD Card Slot & Rechargeable Battery

USB-C for Charging & Image Transfer

The Kodak Charmera Millenium camera comes equipped with the same features and functions as the original. Features 6 new designs, including metallic green, orange, and pink, to the classic silver and black. Plus, like the original set, a rare special edition mirror model will be available.

Kodak Charmera Millenium cameras add seven new photo filters and four new photo frames added to the mix. Featuring old TV tube effects, a nostalgic video player interface, as well as Coral, Honey, Teal, and Violet Pixel filters to evoke the look and feel of 2000s-era. It is the ultimate lo-fi accessory, calling back to the dawn of the internet age.

While the style has changed, the thrill of the chase remains in every unboxing. Which design are you looking forward to most.

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

SOURCE B&H Photo