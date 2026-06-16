Kong Announces Insomnia and Kong Konnect Integration to Unify API and AI Development Workflows

The integration brings API discovery, governance, and automation into a single workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced the integration of Insomnia 13 with Kong Konnect, the unified API and AI platform, enabling API workflow automation across discovery, testing, and deployment. With Insomnia 13 integrated directly with Kong Konnect, developers can instantly discover and test any API endpoint across their organization. Endpoints, routes, and authentication settings are automatically synchronized from Kong's source of truth, ensuring collections stay current without manual updates. Instead of spending time assembling test environments and configurations, developers can start testing immediately with everything they need already in place.

As organizations race to move AI from experimentation to production, fragmented infrastructure remains a documented barrier with disconnected tools, siloed teams, and spiraling costs making governance and control of the ecosystem impossible at scale. This integration transforms how developers discover, inspect, debug, and automate API workflows, addressing the three most common sources of friction: API discovery and access, governance and consistency, and the growing need to support AI-driven workflows.

"AI is only as effective as the context it has access to," said Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder of Kong. "By integrating Insomnia with Kong Konnect, we're giving both developers and agents instant access to an organization's entire API ecosystem, resulting in a faster, more seamless experience for developers and a stronger foundation for agentic software development."

Core Capabilities for Enterprise API and AI Teams

The integration delivers several key capabilities designed to streamline enterprise workflows:

Unified Access via Konnect Sync: Developers no longer need to hunt through outdated documentation or manually import API specs. By authenticating with their Kong Konnect Personal Access Token (PAT), developers gain instant access to all available API and AI endpoints directly within Insomnia. This enables developers to seamlessly pull environment configurations from Konnect into Insomnia with a single click.

Developers no longer need to hunt through outdated documentation or manually import API specs. By authenticating with their Kong Konnect Personal Access (PAT), developers gain instant access to all available API and AI endpoints directly within Insomnia. This enables developers to seamlessly pull environment configurations from Konnect into Insomnia with a single click. A Single Source of Truth: When platform teams update API specifications in Konnect, those changes automatically reflect in Insomnia. This eliminates version mismatches, slashes developer onboarding time, and ensures teams are always testing against approved definitions.

When platform teams update API specifications in Konnect, those changes automatically reflect in Insomnia. This eliminates version mismatches, slashes developer onboarding time, and ensures teams are always testing against approved definitions. AI Agent API Access via Insomnia CLI: Coming to Tech Preview – The CLI ensures that large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agents can access the collections, environments, and configurations, directly inside Insomnia without approximation or workarounds. Enterprises can now automate, orchestrate, and extend API testing using AI without workflow bottlenecks. The CLI outputs structured JSON responses specifically optimized for parsing by LLMs, bridging the gap between human-readable interfaces and agentic automation.

– The CLI ensures that large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agents can access the collections, environments, and configurations, directly inside Insomnia without approximation or workarounds. Enterprises can now automate, orchestrate, and extend API testing using AI without workflow bottlenecks. The CLI outputs structured JSON responses specifically optimized for parsing by LLMs, bridging the gap between human-readable interfaces and agentic automation. Native Git-Powered Version Control: In tandem with the CLI, collections and configurations can now be managed completely via Git from the command line empowering developers to work from their chosen CLI tool.

To learn more about Insomnia, visit: https://insomnia.rest/.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

SOURCE Kong Inc.