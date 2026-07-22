Kong Opens New Offices in Paris and Milan, Driven by EMEA Customer Growth

This continued expansion has increased the regional customer base 72% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced strong growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), driven by the rising enterprise demand for API and AI connectivity. Growth in the region includes a 72% year-over-year increase in customers, a 71% increase in headcount over the past two years, the expansion of the London and Budapest offices, and the opening of new offices in Paris and, most recently, Milan.

The Milan office will serve as a growing engineering hub to support R&D, product innovation, and customer success across the region. The new office marks a return to the city where Kong's co-founders, Augusto Marietti and Marco Palladino, started the company in a garage, highlighting both the company's roots and a continued commitment to invest in the region's exceptional technical talent.

"EMEA continues to be one of our fastest-growing regions, and the momentum we're seeing reflects the growing need for connectivity infrastructure to support the most demanding organizations with moving AI safely and efficiently," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and Co-Founder of Kong. "We're doubling down in the region because our customers want local support, expertise, and a trusted partner as they unlock AI from experimentation to production. Opening our new Milan office is especially meaningful because it brings us back to where Marco and I first started building, reminding us how much opportunity still lies ahead."

Customer growth was driven in large part by organizations in the finance, business services, and government industries. Notable new customers include ING Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mistral, and PolyAI who chose Kong as the foundation for their API and AI infrastructure.

To support accelerating demand, Kong significantly expanded its workforce across EMEA, growing headcount by 71% in the last two years, including significant increases in the UK, France, Italy, and Germany. With employees now in 14 countries across EMEA, the company has added talent across all teams, with a focus on engineering and sales, prioritizing product development and customer support. The investments in physical locations provide employees with collaborative environments designed to support innovation and accommodate future growth.

"The growth we've experienced in EMEA reflects the trust customers place in us to help solve today's biggest AI and API challenges," said Carl Mattsson, Group Vice President and General Manager, International, Kong. "Expanding our presence with new offices and team members allows us to be even closer to our customers while continuing to attract exceptional talent to support our next phase of growth."

Kong is actively hiring across many teams in EMEA, including engineering, sales, professional services, and more. For more information on open roles and to apply, please visit konghq.com/company/careers.

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

SOURCE Kong Inc.