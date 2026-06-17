Körber launches STEPLogic Tracker to help food companies prepare for FDA Food Traceability Requirements

New solution supports FSMA 204 readiness, lot-level traceability recordkeeping, and faster access to critical records across food operations

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber announces the launch of STEPLogic Tracker, a food traceability solution designed to help food companies take a more practical approach to preparing for the FDA's Food Traceability Rule under FSMA Section 204.

STEPLogic Tracker is designed to help companies capture, manage, and retrieve critical traceability information in support of stronger recordkeeping and faster access to records when they are needed within the 24-hour recall timeline as defined by the FDA. Built for the realities of day-to-day food operations, the solution gives teams a more structured way to manage traceability workflows and food genealogy tied to receiving, transformation, and shipping.

The FDA's Food Traceability Rule establishes additional recordkeeping requirements for foods on the Food Traceability List and requires covered entities to make records available to FDA within 24 hours of request, or within a reasonable time to which FDA has agreed. The rule is built around Critical Tracking Events and Key Data Elements linked to the relevant traceability lot code, making lot-level recordkeeping and record retrieval central to readiness efforts. FDA's compliance date is July 20, 2028.

"Food companies need traceability processes that are practical, organized, and easier to manage in real operating environments," said Matthew Deep, Director Product and Services Consulting, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "STEPLogic Tracker is designed to help teams bring more structure to traceability recordkeeping and improve how critical information is organized and retrieved. The platform is purpose-built for mid-sized food manufacturers looking for a system that offers a fast and easy, app-based implementation for FSMA 204 readiness."

As food companies work to prepare for FDA traceability requirements, many are still managing key information through spreadsheets, paper records, and disconnected systems. STEPLogic Tracker helps address that challenge by giving teams a more practical way to support traceability workflows, maintain lot-level records, and improve reporting and record retrieval tied to foods on the Food Traceability List.

STEPLogic Tracker is part of the broader STEPLogic suite of configurable solutions from Körber. In the food market, Tracker extends STEPLogic's practical, business-ready approach into traceability by helping companies support the operational realities behind FSMA 204 recordkeeping and response readiness.

About Körber

Körber is a global technology company for intelligent manufacturing and supply chain solutions. As a reliable innovation partner, Körber turns entrepreneurial thinking into customer success by providing leading technology to fuel what's next – from end-to-end pharma production and advanced supply chain solutions to high-tech machinery and process equipment. Körber combines deep domain expertise with integrated hardware, software, and digital services, to help customers take the next step.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex every day. At Körber, we provide a comprehensive range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions tailored to any business size or growth strategy. Our customers optimize their supply chains through a portfolio spanning software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, robotics, and material handling, supported by the expertise to tie it all together. By connecting technologies and capabilities across the entire supply chain, Körber helps businesses turn their operations into a competitive advantage with leading technology to fuel what's next. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of Körber, a global technology company for intelligent manufacturing and supply chains solutions. Find out more on www.koerber.com.

Company contact Domenico Menduni

Supply Chain

Head of Communications and Marketing

+39 366.5692253

[email protected]



Press Contact RCK Consulting

Kelly Mello Woodsum

+1 987-758-0811

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SOURCE Körber