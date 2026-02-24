Körber's STEPLogic Trace 9.1 Achieves GS1 Standards Certification via Gateway Checker

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber announces the release of STEPLogic Trace 9.1, which has successfully achieved GS1 standards certification through Gateway Checker, a GS1-recognized certification and testing service. This certification confirms that STEPLogic Trace produces EPCIS data conformant with GS1 Global Standards and supports interoperable, standards-based traceability for pharmaceutical supply chains.

Gateway Checker serves as an independent certification authority, validating EPCIS conformance through structured testing scenarios designed to ensure data interoperability across trading partners.

"Achieving GS1 standards certification through Gateway Checker is an important milestone for STEPLogic Trace," said Matthew Deep, Director Product and Services Consulting at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "It provides independent validation that our EPCIS outputs conform to GS1 standards and can be reliably exchanged across pharmaceutical supply chains. For our customers, this adds confidence as DSCSA requirements and trading partner expectations continue to evolve."

GS1 develops and maintains the global standards that underpin product identification and data exchange across industries. GS1 certification validates that EPCIS data can be reliably shared. Independent certification services like Gateway Checker help solution providers demonstrate conformance to GS1 standards, supporting more consistent and reliable information sharing between trading partners.

"Körber demonstrates its customer commitment to DSCSA regulatory compliance by attaining Gateway Certified® EPCIS accreditation", says Gary Lerner, founder and president, Gateway Checker Corporation. "Customers gain confidence and robust applications when leading solution providers like Körber use independent and objective test services to certify DSCSA EPCIS compliance."

Körber's STEPLogic is also an Executive-level Solution Partner in the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, reflecting its ongoing commitment to standards adoption and industry collaboration.

STEPLogic Trace integrates with existing ERP, WMS, and serialization environments, enabling configurable traceability without requiring full system replacement. STEPLogic Trace enables standards-based serialization, aggregation, and EPCIS data exchange to support DSCSA requirements across pharmaceutical supply chains.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and material handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. We make the world's supply chains move! – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Gateway Checker

Gateway Checker™ is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates product traceability, DSCSA compliance, and unambiguously verifies the interoperability readiness of serialized pharmaceutical transaction records. Drug manufacturers, repackagers, and distributors can quickly and continuously test, validate, and certify adherence to GS1 US Rx EPCIS and VRS product verification application standards. Gateway Checker is certified by the GS1 US RX EPCIS Testing Service Certification Program and is owned and operated by the Gateway Checker Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BrandSure, LLC. https://gatewaychecker.com/

