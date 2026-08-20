KORE Appoints Roi Ross as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Its Global Growth Strategy

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") connectivity, solutions and analytics, today announced that Roi Ross has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer.

The appointment follows KORE's recent acquisition by Searchlight Capital Partners and Abry Partners, which provides the Company with greater flexibility and long-term investment to accelerate innovation, expand its global capabilities and deliver greater value to customers and partners. As a member of KORE's executive leadership team, Ross will lead the Company's global Marketing and Revenue Operations functions, partnering with leaders across the Company to strengthen commercial alignment, improve commercial execution and advance KORE's strategic growth priorities.

"I'm delighted to welcome Roi to KORE as we enter an important new phase of growth," said Ron Totton, President and Chief Executive Officer of KORE. "Roi brings strategic insight, commercial expertise and extensive operating leadership to help us scale our business, accelerate our commercial transformation and execute our growth strategy. His ability to translate strategy into results will strengthen how we serve customers and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

"KORE has earned a leadership position by helping customers simplify the complexity of global IoT deployments," said Ross. "I look forward to partnering with our customers, partners and team to build on that foundation and help more organizations deploy, manage and scale IoT globally with confidence."

Ross brings two decades of global leadership experience across the telecommunications and technology sectors. Before joining KORE, he spent 12 years at TELUS, most recently serving as President of Small & Medium Business, which more than doubled under his leadership. Prior to TELUS, he was a management consultant with Kearney, advising technology and telecommunications companies on growth strategy, go-to-market execution and value creation.

About KORE

KORE is a global leader in IoT connectivity and managed services, helping organizations simplify the complexity of deploying, managing and scaling connected solutions. Through its global carrier relationships, technology platform and deep operational expertise, KORE provides secure, reliable and scalable connectivity, managed services, location-based services and analytics to customers across industries and geographies. KORE helps organizations connect and manage devices, navigate complex connectivity requirements and accelerate the deployment of IoT applications around the world. For more information, please visit www.korewireless.com.

KORE Media Contact

Kayleigh Thomas

Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.