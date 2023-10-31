Korean Cultural Center New York launches "It's Time for K-Culture" campaign in collaboration with the NYC government and 52 cultural organizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is thrilled to announce its ambitious project "It's Time for K-Culture" promoting a variety of events related to Korean art, performance, cuisine, fashion, beauty, and entertainment in New York between November and December of 2023.

It's Time for K-Culture! [Video] It's Time for K-Culture: How To Join

As the Korean Wave has proliferated in the New York scene, prestigious local institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim Museum, Carnegie Hall, and New York Public Library will be simultaneously presenting the works of Korean artists later this year. In collaboration with the NYC Department of Small Business Services and 52 cultural organizations including Korean restaurants and stores, KCCNY is establishing a promotional platform binding individual events to maximize their impact on New Yorkers and tourists.

One of the most key benefits of the campaign is that participants can enjoy 5-30% discounts on their purchases while experiencing a fun and exciting K-lifestyle. The Executive Director of the KCCNY, Michael Cheonsoo Kim, said "This campaign will contribute to expanding the Korean Wave from specific genres such as K-Pop or K-Drama to overall Korean culture and arts including traditional and contemporary spheres."

"K-culture can be found in every corner of the city, and Korean American-owned small businesses not only employ thousands of New Yorkers, but generate millions of dollars across the five boroughs," said NYC Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim. "SBS is proud to partner with KCCNY in this celebration of Korean culture, and of the positive impact Korean institutions and small businesses have on our city. By elevating these contributions to NYC, we recognize how everyone in our city has a hand in making it the City of Yes."

How to participate:

Step 1. Get a foldable brochure containing key information about the events by visiting KCCNY or receive a digital brochure by following KCCNY's Instagram account and sending a DM with its captured image.

Step 2. Check out the participating organizations and their programs:

- If you are interested in Art, Performance, or Literature programs, make a reservation or purchase a ticket. When you arrive at the venue, check in through the interactive map ( https://www.koreanculture.org/map ).

(1) K-Art

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art <Lineages: Korean Art at The Met> November 7, 2023 - October 20, 2024

- Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum <Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s - 1970s> September 1, 2023 - January 7, 2024

- Pace Gallery <Yoo Youngkuk: Mountain Within> November 10 - December 23, 2023

(2) K-Performance

- Carnegie Hall <John Noh, Tenor> November 18, 2023

- Jack H. Skirball Center For the Performing Arts <Seongbukdong Beedoolkee: Medea on Media> November 11-12, 2023

- (Le) Poisson Rouge <Say Sue Me> November 13, 2023

- W83 Auditorium <Yekwon on Chopin> November 3, 2023

(3) K-Literature

- New York Public Library <K-Horror Literature Week> ① Dokkaebi Takes Over New York City: The Goblin Twins Picture Book Launch - October 30, 2023, ② Cursed Bunny at New York Public Library: A Conversation with Bora Chung and Anton Hur - November 3, 2023

- If you are a K-Food lover, make a reservation if necessary and visit the participating restaurant with the brochure during weekdays in November 2023 . When you arrive, check in through the interactive map. To receive a 5% discount (dine-in only, before tax), show your brochure to the staff when you ask for the check. Please be mindful that the discount is limited to once per location, and tips are separate.

(1) K-BBQ: Jongro BBQ, Dons Bogam, New Wonjo, The Kunjip, Gopchang Story BBQ, Jongro Gopchang, Hong Chun Cheon Dak Galbi, Rib No.7, Miss Korea, Antoya

(2) K-Drinks and More: Pocha 32, Barn Joo, Soju Haus, Turntable LP Bar & Karaoke, Seo Chon West Village, Julie&...Coffee and Juice

(3) K-Street/Fusion Food: Oh! K-Dog & Egg Toast, KJUN, Tous Les Jours, Handsome Rice

- If you want to experience K-Fashion, Beauty, Wellness, or Entertainment, make a reservation if necessary and visit the store with the brochure in November-December, 2023 . When you arrive, check in through the interactive map. After enjoying services or when purchasing products, show your brochure to the staff to receive a 5-30% discount before tax. Please refer to the exact discount rate of each store in the brochure or the interactive map and be mindful that tips are separate for using services.

(1) K-Fashion & Beauty

- Avec New York (10% off) <K-Jewelry: BTS Edition>

- Clear Laser City Clinic (20% off) <K-Skincare with Up-To-Date Laser Treatments>

- FORMYHAIR (10% off) <Trendy Korean Hairstyles>

(2) K-Wellness:

- NYC Total Health (15% off) <Korean Herbal Tonics and Acupuncture>

- The Spa Club (30% off - Admission only) <K-Sauna & Massage>

- WitchPin (10% off) <Holistic Healing Center>

(3) K-Entertainment

- MK Karaoke Lounge (10% off) <Noraebang with an extensive library of over 100,000 Korean and English songs>

- Ktownstudio 32 (10% off) <Cute & Fun Photobooth: Best Way to Capture Precious Memories>

- Koryo Books (5% off) <Korean bookstore with great selections of K-Pop albums and artists' goods>

Step 3. Visit 3 or more places and make a posting on Instagram by tagging KCCNY with #itstimeforkculture for a chance to get a special gift !

About Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a government institution inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture and aesthetics in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more.

